WhatsApp messages will have a limit to be copied and sent

WhatsApp is constantly investing in improvements to its platform. There are more and more frequent updates published by websites specialized in the application. In addition, the company demonstrates that it is attentive to the demands of users and also to their safety. Therefore, WhatsApp message forwarding will be reduced very soon.

WhatsApp messages will have sharing limit

WhatsApp, without a doubt, was one of the best inventions in communication applications in recent years. Unlike PC programs of the past, such as ICQ and MSN, WhatsApp has not lost its place. On the contrary, every day the platform grows more and becomes popular among new fans.

A change in its internal rules caught the public’s attention about 2 years ago. The platform has limited the sharing of equal messages. The reasons were to avoid the spread of fake news and misinformation, in addition to making some scams difficult. However, restrictions will now get tougher.

WhatsApp messages can only be shared once

That’s right, according to information released by the WABetaInfo portal, WhatsApp has already started testing its new restriction. Users will only be able to share the same message once.

If today it is possible to share the same message in 5 groups, now the limitation has been extended to just 1. To share, then, the user will have to manually copy the same message.

Combating misinformation is the focus

This makes life difficult for robots that automate processes of spreading fake news, for example. In fact, the platform has also recently updated its policies against disinformation, which further confirms the suspicion of the reasons for the changes.

Data regarding the new sharing restriction measures were released by the WABetaInfo portal. This site specializes in revealing everything that is still in the testing phase within WhatsApp.