when a pandemic ends and what is the scenario in Brazil

With the drop in the number of hospitalizations, the advance of vaccination, and the relaxation of rules such as the use of masks, the end of the Covid-19 pandemic is the subject of debates. The Ministry of Health confirmed at the end of March that still does not intend to downgrade the disease.

The end of a pandemic is decreed as soon as the infectious agent causes only sporadic cases in a certain region or when it becomes endemic. The explanation comes from the Head of the Infectious Diseases Service of the Hospital de Clínicas de Porto Alegre (HCPA), Eduardo Sprinz. Dengue is a classic example of this situation.

The highest body that guides all coping measures and also defines the level of the disease on a global scale is the World Health Organization (WHO). However, nothing prevents countries, analyzing their own scenario, from decreeing the termination or changing the nomenclature. In the vast majority of cases, nations follow what is decreed by the WHO.

Even with the flexibilization of rules, points out Sprinz, the end of the Covid-19 pandemic is far from Brazil. According to data from the Ministry of Health this tuesday, in 24 hours, 27,331 new cases of the disease were registered. 216 new deaths were also confirmed. With the new statistics, the country reached 30,040,129 people infected with the coronavirus during the pandemic. Until this Tuesday, the information panel of the Ministry of Health accounted for 30,012,798 accumulated cases.

“Since Covid-19 arrived, we have always been behind. Of course we would like to say that a pandemic does not exist. But for this to happen, it depends on the massive adherence of the population to the vaccine, as well as what the next steps of the virus will be. A new variant may emerge”, explains the infectologist.

To claim that the Covid-19 pandemic is “under control”, Sprinz explains that several aspects need to be aligned with the measures to combat the disease. “If I have a massive vaccination that protects the population for a long time and specific antiviral drugs against Covid-19, I can say that the pandemic is under control and this disease will no longer be a threat to our population”, says the infectious disease specialist. “Today we still don’t have the necessary tools for that”.

The end of a pandemic also depends on the measures that will be taken later. “We cannot lose vigilance. Cases must continue to be reported. For our part, vaccination is essential. In the suspicion of a new variant, we have to understand that the mask is the most protective pharmacological measure”, he explains.

Sprinz also points out the importance of “educating” the population, and warns to take advantage of the current moment that he defines as an “opportunity”. In the view of the infectologist, this is not the time to “let your guard down”. “Education and science always go together. We have an opportunity to educate the population on how to protect themselves when there are no effective drugs.”

Pandemic: occurs when there is an increase in cases of a particular disease globally. In this case, who defines when a disease becomes a pandemic is the World Health Organization (WHO) as it is the representative body on a global scale – with Covid-19, this happened in March 2020.

Outbreaks: It could be the start of a pandemic. In this case, there is an increase in cases in a certain place, something like a hospital, school, neighborhood or city.

Epidemics: just like outbreaks, they can also start a pandemic. An epidemic occurs in several regions, states or cities, but has not yet spread on a global scale. Yellow fever, in 1850, and meningitis, in 1974, are some examples that occurred in Brazil.

Endemic: when there is no longer a significant increase in cases of a disease and the population lives with it. Dengue is endemic in Brazil because it occurs during the summer in certain regions.





Source: Butantan Institute (SP)