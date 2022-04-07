Wife reveals husband got another woman pregnant during threesome

A tiktoker revealed that she presented her husband on their wedding anniversary with a sexual adventure with another woman, in a threesome – the famous threesome. Despite the daring surprise, the affair ended in a big scare, when she found out that the guest became pregnant.

American couple Jess and Stephen DeMarco, 32 and 35, are known on TikTok for sharing details of their unusual polyamory-based lifestyle.

For their 623,000 followers on the video platform, the duo shows how the open relationship, with more than one partner at the same time, has become one of the pillars of their marriage.

In the video, which has already reached almost 370,000 views, Jess and Stephen hug and jump for joy at the news. In the caption, the wife wrote, “I gave my husband a threesome for our anniversary.” And in the next few seconds, she adds: “And as a result, he got her pregnant, since we don’t have children.”

Despite the surprise, the couple didn’t seem to see the situation as a problem, especially as Jess explained that in polyamory, neither spouse is the property of the other. “We’re poly. So he’s her man too,” she stated.

In an interview with news website News24 last year, Jess and Stephen explained that they are not legally married, but the secret to their successful relationship is the freedom to date other people. When the two started to get involved with other women, they established “rules” to keep their marriage safe.

“We had a conversation about setting rules and how we wanted to date other women,” Jess clarified. “We dated about five or six different women long-term, but we went on a lot of first dates with women that we ended up not connecting with.”

However, despite claiming that polyamory has improved their relationship and sex life, Jess has confessed that she sometimes feels insecure and jealous. “When we find the right person, we evaluate their life and make sure they fit into ours and then we take the next step,” she concluded.