Windows 11 build 22593 brings new homepage to File Explorer

This build also fixes a bug that affects games with Auto HDR enabled.

Windows Insider Program participants who opted in to the Beta and Dev distribution channels can now download Windows 11 build 22593 through Windows Update. In addition to fixes for several bugs, including one that affects Auto HDR in games, this new build also brings the new Microsoft Journal app and a new File Explorer homepage.

Speaking of File Explorer, this build still doesn’t have tabbed browsing support enabled by default. In some previous builds it was possible to enable this feature using a third party tool as shown on here.

As mentioned at the beginning of this post, one of the new features in Windows 11 22593 is the new homepage for File Explorer. The new home page can be thought of as an improved version of the Quick Access page. In addition to items pinned in Quick Access, it also displays items set as user favorites and recent items such as documents and images.

One detail confirmed by Microsoft is that recent items and items set as favorites can appear in File Explorer search results even if they are not stored locally, such as an Office file shared with you by someone else, for example.



New File Explorer homepage in Windows 11 build 22593

(Playback/Microsoft)



– Continues after advertising –

For tablet users and hybrid pen users, another new addition to Windows 11 build 22593 is the Microsoft Journal app. It can be quickly accessed by the user from the pen menu on the taskbar. If the app is not installed, clicking the icon will automatically download it from the Microsoft Store:



Microsoft Journal icon in the pen menu on the taskbar

(Playback/Microsoft)

The Microsoft Journal application was born as an experimental project of the Microsoft Garage division and basically allows users to use the pen to take notes, sign PDF documents or draw:



Reproduction / Microsoft

Regarding security, Windows 11 build 22593 will now alert users if the Memory Integrity feature is turned off. This feature located in the Windows Security > Device Security > Core Isolation app helps the operating system to prevent malicious code from entering certain types of processes:



– Continues after advertising –



Reproduction / Fabio Rosolen

Regarding the bugs fixed in Windows 11 build 22593, the list includes one that causes a black screen to appear if a game with Auto HDR enabled is played in full screen by the user, one that causes the taskbar to disappear when fullscreen search is performed, one that causes context menus to be displayed at incorrect sizes on systems with more than one monitor and with different DPI scales, and one that causes the File Explorer homepage to load slowly. The extensive list of fixed bugs can be seen in the post with the announcement of Microsoft.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Connected World