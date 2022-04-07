Windows 11 Updates File Explorer With New Start Page

The trial version of Windows 11 won today (6) another update, which, like the previous one, is being distributed on the Dev and Beta channels of the Insider program at Microsoft. As usual, the build includes several improvements and bug fixes, but there aren’t many new features.

It is worth noting, among the novelties of the build 22593the improvements implemented in the File Explorer, which does not yet include the recently announced tabbed browsing. Nonetheless, the program gained a remodeled homepagefacilitating access to files.

It includes the “Quick Access” category, in which the system’s pinned folders are located, and a new “Favorites” section. In the latter, files and documents are frequently opened by the user, gaining a prominent place.

What’s New in File Explorer.Source: Microsoft/Disclosure

Just below the “Recent” tab appears, which displays the last edited files. It also shows the files of the OneDrivesuch as those shared with you and edited by others, which are now searchable in the Explorer search box.

App Journal and more news

the debut of Journal app is another novelty of this update of the Windows 11 beta. Added to the taskbar pen menu, it makes it possible to take notes and drawings like in a notebook, including imported PDF files.

Also present in the build is a new security feature that alerts the user if the Memory Integrity is disabled. Such a tool works by preventing the insertion of malicious codes in high security processes of the device through malware and other virtual threats, increasing the protection of the system.

App Journal.Source: Microsoft/Disclosure

Other improvements are the addition of 5-minute increments to the focus session duration options up to 30 minutes, and the ability to quickly choose a snap layout by pressing the “Win ​​+Z” keys.

As for the corrections, bugs such as the one that made the taskbar disappear when using full screen search and another one that prevented opening Quick Settings with its new touch gesture. All the news, improvements and bugs fixed in the update Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22593 can be found on the Microsoft website.