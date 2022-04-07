With help from volunteers, bombed zoo in Ukraine gives up on animal sacrifice | Ukraine and Russia

A zoo located inside the bombing area in Kharkiv, Ukraine, announced this Wednesday (6) the beginning of the removal of animals after talking, the day before, of “sacrifice of predators”.

Initially, the director of the institution, Alexander Feldman, warned that if he was unable to remove the large animals, he would have to euthanize them for “safety reasons”.

“A large predator could pose a risk to the civilian population if it escaped in the midst of war,” Feldman said in a video.

He then made a request for help for residents of the region to help transport and store the animals so that they would not be sacrificed.

According to Feldman, volunteers from Kharkiv, Kiev, Odessa and Dnipro offered to help evacuate the animals and spare them the sacrifice.

“Although there were new bombings, we managed to start the withdrawal of lions and other animals”, celebrated Feldman.

A report from the Kharkiv Zoo reported that on Wednesday, four lions, a jaguar and a panther were transported to safety.