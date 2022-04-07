With one of these Xiaomi smartphones, say goodbye to brand updates

With a wide range of smartphones, Xiaomi has done an unparalleled job when it comes to updates. In addition to its offers that opt for established and proven hardware, it offers constant updates of its MIUI to all devices.
For a lot of smartphones, this update capability has ended and thus no longer receive news. It was an announcement by the brand itself, which presented the list of equipment at the end of support.
Xiaomi smartphones at the end of updates
Xiaomi has been changing the update window for its new smartphones. It wants to further extend the periods in which it offers new versions of MIUI and Android, also ensuring security fixes for longer.
Xiaomi - End of updates
- IM 1
- IM 2
- MI 2A
- IM 3
- MI 4
- MI 4S
- MI 4c
- MI 5
- MI 5s
- MI 5s Plus
- MI 5c
- IM 5X
- MI 6
- IM 6X
- MI 8 SE
- IM Note
- IM Note 2
- IM Note 3
- IM Note Pro
- MIX
- MIX 2
- MI MAX
- MI MAX 2
- MI A1
- MI A2
- MI A2 Lite
- MI Pad
- IM Pad 2
- IM Pad 3
- IM Pad 4
- MI Pad 4 Plus
- MI MAX 3
- MI 8 Lite
- MIX 2S
- MI MIX 2S
- MI 8 Explorer Edition
- MIX 3
- MI 8 UD
- MI 9 SE
- Lotus
The list of smartphones presented above is part of the one that has now been indicated by Xiaomi to stop receiving operating system updates. This includes new versions of MIUI as well as security fixes and security vulnerability reports.
Redmi without new MIUI and security fixes
In addition to the Mi line smartphones, Xiaomi is also ending the useful life of other models from other families. We have a lot of Redmi smartphones, which will go the same way and miss MIUI security fixes and updates.
Redmi - End of updates
- redmi 1
- redmi 1S
- redmi 2
- Redmi 2A
- redmi 3
- redmi 3S
- Redmi 3X
- redmi 4
- Redmi 4X
- Redmi 4A
- redmi 5
- redmi 5 plus
- Redmi 5A
- Redmi Note 1
- Redmi Note 1S
- Redmi Note 2
- Redmi Note 2 Pro
- Redmi Note 3
- Redmi Note 4
- Redmi Note 4X
- Redmi Note 5
- Redmi Note 5A
- Redmi Pro
- redmi 6
- redmi 6 pro
- redmi 6A
- Redmi S2
- Redmi Y2
- Redmi Note 6 Pro
This is not the best news for many Xiaomi smartphone users, but in fact, it was something to be expected. The brand cannot offer updates forever and equipment over time tends to become unsupported and to become obsolete.