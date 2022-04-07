With one of these Xiaomi smartphones, say goodbye to brand updates

With a wide range of smartphones, Xiaomi has done an unparalleled job when it comes to updates. In addition to its offers that opt ​​for established and proven hardware, it offers constant updates of its MIUI to all devices.

For a lot of smartphones, this update capability has ended and thus no longer receive news. It was an announcement by the brand itself, which presented the list of equipment at the end of support.





Xiaomi smartphones at the end of updates

Xiaomi has been changing the update window for its new smartphones. It wants to further extend the periods in which it offers new versions of MIUI and Android, also ensuring security fixes for longer.

The list of smartphones presented above is part of the one that has now been indicated by Xiaomi to stop receiving operating system updates. This includes new versions of MIUI as well as security fixes and security vulnerability reports.

Redmi without new MIUI and security fixes

In addition to the Mi line smartphones, Xiaomi is also ending the useful life of other models from other families. We have a lot of Redmi smartphones, which will go the same way and miss MIUI security fixes and updates.

This is not the best news for many Xiaomi smartphone users, but in fact, it was something to be expected. The brand cannot offer updates forever and equipment over time tends to become unsupported and to become obsolete.