World Health Day | The importance of scientists to the advancement of medicine

This Thursday (7), World Health Day is celebrated, a date conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) to promote awareness. In other years, the Canaltech praised health professionals and highlighted ten reasons to believe in medicine. This year, the tribute is given to scientists who have made important advances in this area.

Month by month, we bring the main scientific innovations focused on the health area, and all this addition to well-being and better understanding of certain diseases and disorders would not be possible without these professionals. In the purest union between medicine and technology, researchers have even found new ways to detect cancer, for example.

Recently, the Brazilian scientist Angelita Habr-Gama was recognized by the

Stanford University (USA) as one of the physicians that most contributed to the development of science in the world. Angelita was the first female resident in general surgery at the Hospital das Clínicas of the University of São Paulo (USP) and created the discipline of Coloproctology at the institution.

In all, the surgeon published more than 200 scientific articles and marked the history of medicine by proposing a new tactic to treat cancer of the lower rectum. Angelita also founded the Brazilian Association for the Prevention of Intestinal Cancer (Abrapreci) and chaired the Latin American Society of Coloproctology.

Scientists were essential in the pandemic

Scientists for the advancement of medicine (Image: DragonImages/Envato)

The front line of the fight against covid-19 counted – in addition to health professionals – with scientists as essential allies, focused on the development of immunizations, on analyzing the reaction of the virus to various drugs and on the detection of possible variants.

This last task, by the way, earned the Brazilian Tulio de Oliveira entry into the list of the ten most influential scientists of 2021, promoted by the magazine nature. The position was achieved due to the sequencing of the Ômicron variant. At the time, the researcher also participated in the sequencing of Beta, another variant of concern pointed out by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Important health scientists throughout history

It is not new that scientists represent a powerful foundation for the health area. Immunologist Ruth Nussenzweig (who was born in Austria in 1928, but lived in Brazil from the age of 11 and died in 2018), for example, developed a method capable of identifying the presence of the parasite responsible for Chagas disease in possible patients and , in 1967, paved the way for the development of a vaccine against malaria.

Meanwhile, neuroscientists Suzana Herculano-Houze and Robert Lent have developed a method of counting neurons in human and other animal brains, making it easier to understand human evolution. Currently, Suzana researches the rules of construction of the central nervous system in humans and other species, and focuses on popularizing scientific questions.

The doctors Celina Turchi and Adriana Melo managed to scientifically prove the association between the zika virus and the cases of microcephaly that took over the maternity hospitals in Recife in 2015. These are just a few examples of the importance of scientists for the advancement of medicine.

Source: With information from Fiocruz, O Estado de S. Paulo