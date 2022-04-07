World’s biggest propeller plane damaged after Russian attack

Ukrainian aircraft company Antonov Airlines announced that several of its models, most notably the An-22 Antei, the world’s largest propeller-driven aircraft, were destroyed in late March during an attack by the Russian army on Gostomel Airport, north of Kiev. . However, one factor that puzzled experts was a strange damage to the plane’s fuselage.

According to information from the Aeroin website, Antonov had only one civil example of the An-22 still in commercial operation in the world. But, after the attack of the invaders, the aircraft suffered damage, apparently created by a bombardment, which pierced the upper part of the fuselage from the inside out.

Shortly after the ceasefire at the airport on Friday (1), Commander Dmytro Antonov, the airline’s commander and chief pilot, paid a visit to the site and recorded videos to show the degree of destruction. According to him, the An-22 also has other serious damage, such as large holes in the left landing gear fairing.

“On the An-22, some external damage, a lot of bullet holes and a very strange hole in the upper part of the fuselage where the surface is facing out,” the commander said in one of the footage.

For Dmytro Antonov, this strange damage to the An-22 raises the possibility that the attack was initially carried out from the inside so that the fuselage was twisted outwards. Even so, it is estimated that the attack took place by means of a rocket launcher or anti-aircraft explosives.

Due to this serious damage, the only model of the An-22 of Antonov Airlines will not be able to return to the skies indefinitely.

Among the main losses is also another important Antonov spacecraft, the An-225 Mriya, considered the largest aircraft in the world. Also lost were the An-74 and An-26 aircraft, according to information from the Flight Global website.

According to a recent statement by Antonov’s acting director general, Evgen Gavrilov, the Russian military action at Gostomel Airport, where the airline’s base is based, was aimed at hitting what he called the “heart” of Ukraine’s aviation industry. . In this way, the country may be even more deprived of means of mobility, defense and communication, as well as other essential resources.