Xiaomi inaugurates Redmi Note 11 line in Brazil; see models and prices

Xiaomi launched on Wednesday night (6) its new line of Redmi smartphones in Brazil, as well as a series of connected devices for smart homes.

The cell phones were already available in the international market since January 26th. Starting today, four of them will be officially marketed here: Redmi Note 11, Note 11S, Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro 5G. All are focused on the mid-range segment (not so basic, not top of the line devices). Prices start at R$ 1,599.99 (promotional price).

“Many users were looking for us for a second smartphone, wanting to separate professional numbers from personal, for fear of theft”, says Luciano Barbosa, product manager at Xiaomi in Brazil.

With that in mind, the new line phones allow you to hide apps with biometrics. In practice, different fingerprints can be registered to show different application interfaces and, thus, hide certain programs from the system. “Focus in 2022 is on greater security after increasing thefts targeting banking apps.”

They are already on sale on the brand’s official website and in the brand’s seven physical stores, in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba and Salvador.

The presentation of the devices took place at an event at Espaço das Américas, in São Paulo. The public was also able to get their first impressions of the smart home ecosystem.

Redmi Note 11

The Redmi Note 11, the company’s opener, arrives with a 6.43″ Amoled FHD+ screen (about 16.3 cm). It has a refresh rate of 90 Hz (which involves the speed at which animations are displayed. the higher the number, the better), four cameras (one of them, of 50 MP of resolution) and front camera of 13 MP.

Under the hood, the smartphone runs the Snapdragon 680 processor, 6 nanometers and eight cores. The promise is for a phone that runs programs well and doesn’t crash easily.

The 5,000 mAh battery promises full charging in up to an hour with the factory charger, 33W Pro.

The Redmi Note 11 is available in Graphite Gray (grey), Twilight Blue (blue) and Star Blue (light blue) colors, in a version with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

At the premiere, the promotional price is R$ 1,599.99, valid until the 8th of this month or until the end of stock. Afterwards, it should go out in official stores for R$ 2,599.99.

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11S Image: Gabriel Daros/Tilt

Also equipped with the same 6.43-inch Amoled FHD+ screen, the Redmi Note 11S has other tricks up its sleeve, such as the Sunlight mode, which promises high readability even in strong sunlight. On the processor, instead of the Snapdragon, there a MediaTek Helio G96 Octa-core.

Cameras also have better features. The main one, at 108 MP, has a dual native ISO function, and a 9-in-1 pixel combination, for more realistic photos. On the front camera, the device comes with a 16 MP sensor for selfies.

The battery and charger are the same as the sister device (5,000 mAh and 33 W Pro model), but the phone promises better economy with a cooling technology called LiquidCool, in which several layers of graphite and copper foil create a dissipation area. of heat.

In official stores, it costs R$ 2,999.99, in Pearl White (white), Twilight Blue (blue) and Graphite Gray (gray), in the version with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Redmi Note 11 Pro

With an Amoled screen FHD+ larger than the previous ones, at 6.67 inches (16.9 cm) and an ultra-thin design (8.12 mm thick), the Redmi Note 11 Pro features some features closer to high-end smartphones on the market. For example, the screen refresh, 120 times per second.

The processor, MediaTek Helio G96 Octa-core, is coupled to RAM (which helps in performance) expandable virtual storage.

Many of its features are present in performance modes for games or photography, for example. The Note 11 Pro comes with the same set of four cameras, 108 MP, but with specific features, such as “Pro Mode”, which promises details even in zoomed images.

The battery and technologies are the same as the previous one — 5,000 mAh. The differential is a 67 W charger, which promises 50% recharge in just 15 minutes.

Consumers will be able to choose between Pearl White (white), Graphite Gray (grey) and Star Blue (light blue) colors. In the version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, it will cost BRL 3,399.99 in official stores.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Image: Gabriel Daros/Tilt

It boasts most of the Note 11 Pro’s features, such as the 5,000mAh battery, the 6.67-inch Amoled FHD+ display with 120Hz, and the quad-camera array with up to 108MP. But its main difference is in the processor: an eight-core Snapdragon 695 5G, with connectivity to the new network standard.

The top of the line in the new Redmi series will be available for R$ 3,999.99 in official stores and can be found in Pearl White (white), Graphite Gray (grey) and Twilight Blue (blue), in the version with 6 GB of RAM. and 128GB of storage.

For such a relatively thin phone, it weighs quite a bit. The touch is really light, but it leaves a lot of finger stains easily. The interface is round, they gave up advertising — but basically it’s a Note 11 Pro with a processor Snapdragon and 5G.