You know that cute look that dogs do? Science explains why

Can’t you resist your dog’s cute expression when he begs for a treat? It’s not your fault. According to research published by the University of Pittsburgh, in the United States, the facial expression of dogs seems to have evolved exactly so that they could communicate better with humans.

“Dogs are the only mammals that exchange glances with humans, something we don’t see in other domesticated animals such as horses or cats,” says Anne Burrows, a professor in the university’s department of physical therapy, senior author of the research.

“Our preliminary findings provide a deeper understanding of the role that facial expressions play in interactions and communication between dogs and humans,” he adds.

The study, published in the scientific journal Proceedings of the national Academy of sciencesrelates the facial transformations of dogs with their domestication process over hundreds of years.

Scientists have made a comparison between dogs and wolves. While the exact timing is unclear, the researchers estimate that the two species diverged genetically around 33,000 years ago, when humans began selectively breeding wolves.

How the search was done

The focus was on the anatomy of small muscles used to form facial expressions, called mimetic muscles.

In humans, these muscles are dominated by myosin fibers that contract quickly but also tire quickly, which explains why we can create facial expressions instantly, but not maintain them for long.

The researchers compared myosin fibers in facial muscle samples from domesticated wolves and dogs. The results revealed that, like humans, dogs and wolves have facial muscles dominated by fast-twitch fibers. But wolves have a higher percentage of slow-twitch fibers compared to dogs.

“These differences suggest that having faster muscle fibers contributes to the dog’s ability to communicate effectively with people,” Burrows said.

“Throughout the domestication process, humans may have selectively bred dogs based on facial expressions similar to their own, and over time the dogs’ muscles may have evolved to become ‘faster’, further benefiting communication.” to be continued.

Unraveling the ‘abandoned dog’s eyes’

In previous research, the team found that dogs have an additional mimetic muscle, absent in wolves, that contributes to the expression “puppy look.”

The scientists say further research will be needed to confirm their new findings with methods to differentiate additional types of myosin fibers. This could shed new light on the anatomical differences between dogs and wolves.

*With information from Phys.org and Science Focus