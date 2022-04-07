Young man is stabbed to death and hidden in a freezer by a friend

Femicide shocks Italy: Man hid young woman’s body for two months – Photo: Reproduction / Social Media

Carol Maltesi, 25, who sold erotic videos on the internet, was killed in Italy in January of this year with a hammer and had her body dismembered by her friend and neighbor. However, the death was only discovered on March 21. The perpetrator of the femicide confessed to the crime. The information is from G1.

The case was registered in the Milanese city of Rescaldina, and Davide Fontana, 43, confessed to having killed Carol while participating in an “erotic game”, after which he would have dismembered and thrown her body over a cliff.

The perpetrator even bought a freezer to store the victim’s body for about two months. He also said that he even responded to messages posing as her on the phone.

“No one looked for her, just her mother, via WhatsApp, and an ex-boyfriend, also via text messages. By phone, nobody,” the man said.

The report by the Italian agency (Ansa) also said that he would have paid the rent on Maltesi’s house so that no suspicions were raised.

Also according to the investigations, Fontana would have tried to get rid of the young woman’s body after having dismembered it. He drove about 150 km to hurl the remains over a cliff.

The police even reported that they had found the remains of a woman hidden inside black bags, but that, at that time, no one had reported her disappearance.

Fontana even went to the police station to report the disappearance of his neighbor. The crime would have taken place in January of this year, but the body was found only on March 21.

Carol Maltesi was also known by the stage name “Charlotte Angie”. She even worked as a saleswoman in a store in Milan before starting to work with erotic content on the internet.

Mother of a young boy, she performed on Instagram as an artist and model. Colleagues from Maltesi told Ansa that she had a relationship of trust with Fontana.

According to reports, he even had access to the keys to his apartment. On March 13, he even published an old photo of Maltesi, who had been dead for two months.