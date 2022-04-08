3 Foot Signs You Shouldn’t Ignore

Patients with diabetes should keep an eye out for changes in their feet. This is because changes in their appearance serve as a warning that the person is not controlling sugar levels properly.

High blood glucose levels cause a condition called Charcot’s foot, which results in bony bumps and numbness in the region. This health problem diminishes people’s ability to feel pain in the region, which means that cuts and ulcers may not be noticed by patients.

Diabetic feet are more vulnerable to infections as the condition reduces blood flow to the extremities, which causes cuts and other injuries to take longer to heal.

According to the UK’s Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, there are three important signs to watch out for in diabetic people’s feet: redness, heat and swelling. Diabetics should also be aware of cuts, wounds and ingrown nails, as it is necessary to treat them to prevent infections that, in severe cases, can even result in amputations.

In the case of type 1 diabetes, the pancreas does not produce insulin. In type 2, the body’s cells become resistant to insulin and more of the hormone is needed to keep blood glucose levels within the normal range.

How to control blood sugar

The American Diabetes Association recommends that the blood glucose level does not exceed 130 mg/dl fasting and before meals and stays below 180 mg/dl two hours after meals.

To keep blood glucose within the ideal level, it is important to follow the diet recommended by the doctor or nutritionist, avoid large portions of carbohydrates and take the medication, if the patient uses medication, at the correct dose and at the correct times.