3 Foot Signs You Shouldn’t Ignore

Patients with diabetes should keep an eye out for changes in their feet. This is because changes in their appearance serve as a warning that the person is not controlling sugar levels properly.
High blood glucose levels cause a condition called Charcot’s foot, which results in bony bumps and numbness in the region. This health problem diminishes people’s ability to feel pain in the region, which means that cuts and ulcers may not be noticed by patients.
Diabetic feet are more vulnerable to infections as the condition reduces blood flow to the extremities, which causes cuts and other injuries to take longer to heal.
According to the UK’s Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, there are three important signs to watch out for in diabetic people’s feet: redness, heat and swelling. Diabetics should also be aware of cuts, wounds and ingrown nails, as it is necessary to treat them to prevent infections that, in severe cases, can even result in amputations.
In the case of type 1 diabetes, the pancreas does not produce insulin. In type 2, the body’s cells become resistant to insulin and more of the hormone is needed to keep blood glucose levels within the normal range.
How to control blood sugar
The American Diabetes Association recommends that the blood glucose level does not exceed 130 mg/dl fasting and before meals and stays below 180 mg/dl two hours after meals.
To keep blood glucose within the ideal level, it is important to follow the diet recommended by the doctor or nutritionist, avoid large portions of carbohydrates and take the medication, if the patient uses medication, at the correct dose and at the correct times.
3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos
Anyone with diabetes knows that there are many foods that should be avoided, especially those rich in bad fats, salt and, of course, sugar. On the other hand, there is also a list of foods that should be included in the menu to help keep blood sugar levels in check.The Picture Pantry/Getty Images
One of the natural foods that can help manage diabetes is salmon, which is rich in essential nutrients like vitamin D, protein and niacin. Not to mention omega-3s, which can help protect heart health and reduce inflammation associated with the disease.Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images
Orange is another natural food that can help control diabetes, because in addition to helping to reduce cholesterol levels, it has fibers that help in the compaction of the time in which the fruit sugar is absorbed in the body. This helps to control blood glucose. In addition, it also has a low glycemic index.Alexander Spatari/Getty Images
Kale is rich in several essential nutrients for people with diabetes. That’s because in addition to having vitamins A, C, B6 and K, it also has folic acid, magnesium, calcium, fibers, oxidants and bile acid sequestrants, substances that lower cholesterol and limit the absorption of fat by the body.LauriPatterson/ Getty Images
Oats are one of the natural foods that have beta-glucan in their composition, a kind of heart-healthy fiber that slows down digestion and, consequently, prevents blood sugar from going out of control.Dougal Waters/Getty Images
Beans are high-fiber and protein-rich foods with a low glycemic index, which help prevent fluctuations in blood sugar levels and also slow the rise in glucose levels. Aleksandr Zubkov/Getty Images
According to experts from the Annals of Family Medicine, cinnamon is quite beneficial to help control blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes. This is because it is able to decrease the levels of glycated hemoglobin and improve the availability of insulin. Westend61/ Getty Images
Consumption of small portions (at least five times a day) of flaxseeds is recommended for people with diabetes. In addition to being a source of magnesium, which helps to control the release of insulin in the body and control blood glucose, it is also rich in fiber and good fats.Arletta Cwalina / EyeEm / Getty Images
Excellent source of unsaturated fats, which lowers bad cholesterol and increases good ones, low in carbohydrates and rich in magnesium, protein, iron, zinc, fiber and vitamins B and E, almonds help reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes and also help control the diseaseElizaveta Antropova/ Getty Images
Indicated for those with diabetes, heart disease and cancer, green tea helps regulate glucose in the body and is rich in polyphenols and antioxidants.ATU Images/ Getty Images
Apple cider vinegar is another natural food that helps in controlling diabetes. That’s because it helps to slow down the absorption of sugar and significantly improves insulin sensitivity or resistance to it. Daily consumption of the equivalent of two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar added to meals is recommended.jayk7/ Getty Images