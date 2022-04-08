75-year-olds begin to be vaccinated against flu this Thursday (7) in Teresina

Photo: Renato Andrade/Cidadeverde.com



The Municipal Health Foundation (FMS) continues with the flu vaccination schedule in Teresina. This Thursday (07), the elderly aged 75 and over will begin to be vaccinated.

The vaccination of the elderly is taking place in the drive-thru mode at five points throughout the capital. They are: North Unified Arts and Sports Center (CEU), Livramento Terminal, Buenos Aires Terminal, Zoobotanical Terminal and Bela Vista Terminal.

“At the Bela Vista drive, we will vaccinate the elderly against flu and with a fourth Covid dose, in addition to vaccinating the general population (12 years and over) against Covid”, explains Emanuelle Dias, coordinator of the vaccination campaign.

Check the dates:

April 7, 8 and 9: seniors aged 75 and over;

April 11, 12 and 13: seniors aged 70 and over;

April 14, 15 and 16: seniors aged 65 and over;

April 18 and 20: Seniors aged 60 and over.

Active health workers are being vaccinated at the workplace (if there is a vaccine room there and with prior contact with the FMS to pass on logistical issues regarding the application of doses and registration in the system).

Professionals who work in places without a vaccine room will be able to schedule the vaccination (soon the FMS will disclose more details). In addition to the Influenza vaccine, the VTV Vaccine (Triple Viral) will also be offered to professionals who do not have a complete vaccination schedule.

According to the FMS, so far, about 3,000 elderly people have been vaccinated against the flu. Active health professionals are also being vaccinated.

Follow health updates in the editorial and instagram @vidasaudavelnacv

From the Newsroom

[email protected]