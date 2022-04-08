Accident kills three people and leaves truck destroyed in Formosa | GO traffic

Husband, wife and another passenger died in the accident between a truck and a pickup truck on BR-020, near Formosa, in the surroundings of the Federal District. According to the Federal Highway Police, the truck driver reported that he was closed by a car.

“The track was wet and there was an ‘L’ between the cabin and the body. The truck was coming in the opposite direction and could not stop in time”, described the PRF.

The victims’ identities have not been released by police. The PRF did not provide the name of the truck driver, so the g1 did not obtain information about his health status until the last update of this report.

The accident happened this Thursday (7), at km 14 of the highway. The Technical Scientific Police were called and the bodies should be taken to the Legal Medical Institute of Formosa. From the pictures it is possible to see that the truck was destroyed. (see photo above).

Still according to the agents, the truck collided with the body of the truck that was in the two lanes of the road. The Mobile Assistance Service (Samu) and the Fire Department also went to the scene.

