After all, what is considered a war crime?

Bodies found dead with hands tied behind their backs or in mass graves wearing civilian clothes, reports of rape against women and children, destruction of hospitals and schools, attack on a cyclist. The list of points that could lead Russia to answer for a war crime in the International Tribunal in The Hague only grows. The International Criminal Court has already opened an investigation and received a request for an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Several countries, in addition to the NATO military alliance (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), asked for an investigation into the cases. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the Russian action “genocide” and created a special body to investigate the massacres in the town of Bucha, 37 km northwest of Kiev, which has been occupied by Russian troops for more than a month.

“The information coming in from this region and beyond raises serious and troubling questions about potential war crimes and serious violations of international humanitarian law, as well as serious human rights violations,” said Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. , who called for “all evidence to be preserved”.

According to experts, Russia’s actions fit the definition of a war crime, but there are gray areas in international law. For the time being, “until the evidence is fully substantiated, checked and confirmed, one can only speak of alleged war crimes”, explains international law expert Maria Varaki.

The accusations against Russia

The main complaint came from the discovery of hundreds of bodies, some tied up and in civilian clothes, others with signs of execution, in the streets of Bucha. According to a municipal official told AFP, Russian troops prevented residents from burying the dead.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Russian forces had raped, killed and shot civilians. “We know of thousands of people killed and tortured, with limbs cut off, women raped and children murdered,” added Zelensky. Local officials say around 50 people were executed.

The denunciations were reinforced by the journalists who managed to enter Bucha. Reporters from the AP and Reuters news agencies saw the bodies in civilian clothes, which appeared to have been killed at close range or by bullets to the head and neck, some with their hands tied behind their backs, others wrapped in plastic and tied with tape. adhesive in a ditch.

There are reports that the Russian military has raped Ukrainian women “in front of their children, girls (raped) in front of their families, as a deliberate act of subjugation,” said Melinda Simmons, the UK ambassador to Ukraine.

This Tuesday (5), the newspaper “The New York Times” revealed never-before-seen footage of Russian soldiers opening fire on a cyclist who was walking along a street in Bucha. The recording underwent independent expertise that proved its authenticity.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also denounced that in the last week Russia “destroyed apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, essential infrastructure, civilian vehicles, shopping malls and ambulances”.

In March, a Russian attack on a theater in Mariupol was the first confirmed site of a mass murder. The word “children” was written in giant letters on the outside of the building.

Also in Mariupol, Ukraine called Russia’s air strike on a hospital a war crime.

There is also evidence that cluster bombs (munitions that separate into several small bombs) and thermobaric explosives, which create a huge vacuum by sucking in oxygen, as well as mines and grenades were used in civilian areas, which would most likely violate the rules of the war.

The Kremlin calls the killings propaganda and says its forces are not targeting civilians.

Russia’s UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, said the accusations were lies and that “not a single civilian suffered any kind of violence”. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the scenes were “commissioned” by the United States and the Ukrainian government, but provided no evidence.

What is a war crime?

A war crime occurs when one of the parties to the conflict/war intentionally violates international rights/laws, especially in violation of human rights, says lawyer Fabíola Pereira, a specialist in crimes against humanity.

Generally speaking, it happens when one of the parties voluntarily attacks non-military people and materials.

Some of the acts considered war crimes are:

launch attacks on purpose against civilians

deprive prisoners of war of fair trial

torture prisoners of war

take hostages among the civilian population

force displacements

use poison gas

rape and sexual assault

Acts like these were not always considered crimes. This occurred after the Second World War, when international authorities paid attention to exaggerations committed against humanity in times of conflict.

Genocide, on the other hand, is a type of war crime, considered more serious than the illegal murder of civilians, because it constitutes the deliberate, partial or total extermination of a community, ethnic, racial or religious group.

How are these crimes judged?

The International Criminal Court aims to try individuals for violations and crimes committed in conflicts around the world. It follows the agreements made in the Geneva Convention (1949), when international treaties were signed to lessen the consequences of wars on the civilian population.

The ICC’s chief prosecutor, British lawyer Karim Khan QC, says there is reasonable basis to believe that war crimes were committed in Ukraine. Investigators will look at past and present allegations — dating back to 2013, before Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

If there is evidence, the prosecutor will ask ICC judges to issue arrest warrants to bring individuals to trial in The Hague, the Netherlands.

But there are practical limitations. The court does not have its own police force, so it depends on each state to arrest suspects. Russia is not a member of the court — it withdrew in 2016. And Russian President Vladimir Putin will not extradite any suspects.

If a suspect went to another country, he could be arrested — but that’s unlikely.

Varaki also points out that the waters of international humanitarian law are murky. The laws are guided by three principles: distinction, proportionality and precaution, but there is room for interpretation.

“I can give you the example of a shopping mall that was bombed: the Ukrainians said it was clearly a civilian infrastructure, and the Russians said that, according to secret service data, it was being used as a storage place for military purposes,” says Varaki. . “Everything is based on interpretation and human judgment: what to aim for, when and to what extent.”

“Politicians invoke the word genocide for other purposes, to trigger an emotional reaction. Under the law, however, it is very, very difficult to prove this crime. You must have genocidal intent, as defined in the Rome Statute and the Convention about the 1948 Genocide.”

Here’s how some war trials evolved:

crimes in afghanistan

In 2020, the International Criminal Court (ICC) opened an investigation against US military personnel for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Afghanistan. Acts of torture, cruel treatment, outrages on personal dignity, rape and sexual violence were allegedly committed in 2003 and 2004. The charges also cover acts by the Taliban and Afghan security forces.

The investigation was delayed after a request from Afghan authorities to take over the case, but resumed in 2021.

Further charges emerged in 2020 against 39 Australian special forces personnel. A report from the country itself recommends punishing nineteen suspects for the cold-blooded murder of Afghan civilians and providing compensation to the victims’ families.

Abu Ghraib Prison

In 2003, during the Iraq War, the United States was also accused of committing war crimes in Abu Ghraib prison, 32 km from the capital Baghdad. The place was the scene of torture, sexual abuse and murder.

The US government even claimed that the crimes were isolated acts, but the International Committee of the Cross, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch said the brutal acts took place in places other than Iraq, such as Afghanistan and the Bay of Guantanamo, in Cuba.

Documents known as the Torture Memoranda demonstrated government involvement in the crimes. The United States has not been tried for the crimes to this day.

Genocide in Rwanda

It was a mass massacre of people from the Tutsi, Twa and moderate Hutus ethnic groups in Rwanda that took place between April 7 and July 15, 1994 during the Rwandan Civil War. During this period, around 800,000 Tutsis were killed by Hutu militias, mainly with the use of machetes.

There was no international mobilization to stop this massacre, and even existing UN troops were withdrawn from the country.

In 1998, the International Criminal Court for Rwanda, a court specially created by the United Nations to try war crimes and crimes against humanity in that country, convicted Jean-Paul Akayesu of genocide and crimes against humanity.

He participated in and oversaw the massacre while he was mayor of the Rwandan town of Taba. It was the first conviction for the crime of genocide in history.

The Nuremberg Trials

In 1945 and 1946, after the end of World War II, some of those responsible for the Holocaust were put on trial in Nuremberg, Germany. Judges from the Allied Forces (Great Britain, France, the Soviet Union and the United States) presided over the interrogations of 22 of the top Nazi criminals. Twelve of them received the death penalty.

Among the accused were high-ranking Nazi Party officials and military personnel, as well as businessmen, lawyers and doctors who actively collaborated with the Nazi project.

Three categories of crimes were established:

crimes against peace – planning and engaging in war activities that violate international agreements;

war crimes – such as improper treatment of civilians and prisoners of war;

crimes against humanity – murder, enslavement, deportation and persecution of civilians on political, religious or racial grounds.

Many other criminals were never tried. But Nazi trials continued in Germany and many other countries. (With international agencies)