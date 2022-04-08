All About iPhone SE 2022: Data Sheet, Price and Release | Cell

The iPhone SE 2022 is Apple’s latest “budget” cell phone, which has arrived to replace the model launched in 2020 at prices starting at R$4,199. In terms of design, the smartphone did not bring significant changes, as it still has the same pattern observed in the iPhone 8, from 2017. In the datasheet, there are important news, such as the inclusion of the A15 Bionic processor – the same as the iPhone 13 – and support for 5G internet.

With the aim of composing a more “affordable” Apple line, the iPhone SE 2022 was announced globally in March and domestic sales begin this Friday (08). The new iPhone is available in three color options: black, white and red.

iPhone SE 2022 in three colors: red, white and black — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

Screen Size: 4.7 inches

Screen resolution: 1334 x 750 pixels

Display Panel: LCD

Main camera: 12 MP

Front camera: 7 MP

System: iOS 15

Processor: A15 Bionic

RAM memory: 3 GB

Storage: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB

Memory card: not supported

Battery Capacity: 2018mAh

Telephony: eSIM and nanoSIM

Weight: 144 g

Dimensions: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm

Colors: black, white and red

Global announcement: March 2022

Launch in Brazil: April 2022

Launch price: BRL 4,199 (64 GB)

The iPhone SE 2022 uses the same design pattern as the iPhone 8, a model that has even been discontinued from Apple productions. In this way, it is possible to say that, in terms of structure, there is not much distinction between the newly launched device and the predecessor, which also repeated the recipe of the 2017 phone. It is 4.7 inches and has a resolution of 1334 x 750 pixels.

Apple phone has evident edges and button with Touch ID — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

In terms of the panel, Apple’s budget option opts for IPS technology, a variant of the LCD. This implies a screen that is constantly on, which should result in high power consumption. As for colors, the device can deliver shades without so much precision, especially in darker images.

Regarding the design, it is worth noting that the older structure takes up the wide edges and the Touch ID button for fingerprint identification. The second feature can stand out as an advantage among consumers, as some miss the tool in current models of the line.

The phone reinforces protection against drops and scratches through the Ceramic Shield coating and also provides water and dust resistance with IP67 certification. Thus, the iPhone SE 2022 can have contact with water, in a depth of up to 1 meter for up to 30 minutes without further complications.

The iPhone SE 2022’s rear camera has only one lens. Despite going against market trends, which today guarantee at least two sensors, the phone manages to deliver varied features. Among them, the Portrait Mode, with a blurred background – made with the help of software.

In addition, the A15 Bionic chip present in the composition helps to have features such as Smart HDR 4 and Deep Fusion. While the first function is responsible for improving the lighting and contrasts of the captures, the second uses artificial intelligence to work with the optimized processing of the images.

iPhone SE 2022 camera records 4K videos — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

The 7 MP front camera has a focal aperture of f/2.2, just like the previous generation. The sensor in question also uses Smart HDR 4 and provides records with the bookeh effect, with a blurred background. In the field of videos, the rear sensor records movies in 4K at 60 fps and also reserves optical stabilization.

Despite resuming an old design, the iPhone SE 2022 brings current performance settings. That’s because the datasheet includes the A15 Bionic processor, the same used in the latest line, the iPhone 13. With six cores, the chip from the apple company promises the fastest processing ever seen among cell phones.

iPhone SE 2022 comes with the A15 Bionic chip — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

Optimized processing also aims to deliver greater energy efficiency and a good gaming experience, both in terms of graphics and response to commands. To operate in conjunction with the A15, Apple provides 3 GB of RAM, the same amount seen in the previous model.

As for storage, the phone reserves three options, 64, 128 and 256 GB. However, it should be noted that there is no possibility of expansion via microSD card. Therefore, the extra space can only be obtained through cloud storage, which is offered by iCloud.

Apple has not released official data on battery capacity, as Apple. However, some tests point to around 2,018 mAh, slightly higher than the 1,821 mAh cell of the iPhone SE (2020). The manufacturer also indicates that artificial intelligence and processor improvements help to provide greater durability of the component in the current phone, which must last a whole day away from the sockets.

Apple offers wireless charging for the iPhone SE 2022 — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

According to the company, the resources in question are enough to provide good hours away from the sockets, even using elaborate functions such as 5G. In terms of power replenishment, the iPhone SE 2022 supports fast charging, as well as wireless charging via the Qi standard.

The iPhone SE 2022 arrives with the latest version of Apple’s system, iOS 15. In this way, the cell phone arrives equipped with optimized updates in terms of data privacy and everyday tools. One of the highlights of the software is the possibility of using voice isolation for calls, a feature that can be combined with portrait mode in video calls from various applications.

iOS 15 strengthens privacy settings — Photo: Getty Images/ SOPA Images

Other options include selecting text directly from images, using Siri even offline, and being able to save multiple images at once. In the field of virtual security, the system starts to deliver detailed reports of apps and the access they have to tools (microphone and camera, for example) and data in general.

One of the main highlights of the device is the 5G connection. However, fast internet is not the only connectivity feature, as the iPhone SE 2022 also offers Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC, a feature that allows you to make contactless payments without the need for a card nearby.

Another tool present in the smartphone is the Touch ID, a fingerprint sensor that is located in the centralized button at the bottom. The latest Apple models have abolished this function. Still in the structure, it is worth mentioning that the phone owes a P2 port for headphones, since it only reserves the input for the Lightning cable.

iPhone SE 2022 has Touch ID biometrics — Photo: Disclosure / Apple

The iPhone SE 2022 was presented in March for a suggested price of R$ 4,199 in the 64 GB version. The value jumps to BRL 4,699 in the 128 GB version and to BRL 5,699 in the 256 GB version. Official sales in Brazil begin this Friday (8).

