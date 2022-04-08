Amazon offers games for Xbox, PS4 and PS5 consoles up to 70% off

This week, Amazon is offering discounts on games for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Some games are priced up to 70% cheaper.

Game offer: "Cars 3 - Racing to win"

Inspired by the famous Pixar movie, the game allows you to have more than 20 custom characters, in addition to 20 clues based on the feature. The game allows you to improve your driving skills on two wheels, do pirouettes, in addition to experiencing 6 game modes.

Price: BRL 113.30 (24% off)

Game offer: "Dirt Rally 2.0 - Day One Edition"

Another racing game on sale is Dirt Rally, which allows from 2 to 8 players online and features a variety of iconic rally tracks around the world.

Price: BRL 118.34 (53% off)

Game offer: "Mafia Definitive Edition"

The game is set in the fictional city of Lost Heaven (based on Chicago in 1930). In it, the player can join organized crime by controlling taxi driver Tommy Angelo, who ends up becoming a gangster.

Price: BRL 124.81 (46% off)

Game offer: "NBA 2K21"

Embark on a journey through the world of basketball, from high school courts to professional NBA teams. The game has a new technology that makes the movement of players more fluid and reactive.

Price: 110.00 (70% off)

Game offer: "Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4"

The fighting game lets you experience the exciting adventures of the famous anime and manga character Naruto. In it, players fight each other in three-dimensional arenas in the latest installment of the Ultimate Ninja Storm series.

Price: BRL 139 (39% off)

As it is a promotional action, the value or discounts on the games mentioned in this article can be changed at any time, depending on the amount of items available in stock or products reserved for the offers.

Gizmodo Brazil can earn commission on sales. Pricing is automatically obtained through an API and may be out of date with Amazon.

