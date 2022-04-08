Amazon offers games for Xbox, PS4 and PS5 consoles up to 70% off

This week, Amazon is offering discounts on games for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Some games are priced up to 70% cheaper.
Without further ado, here are the offers.
Cars 3 – Racing to win – PS4
Inspired by the famous Pixar movie, the game allows you to have more than 20 custom characters, in addition to 20 clues based on the feature. The game allows you to improve your driving skills on two wheels, do pirouettes, in addition to experiencing 6 game modes.
Price: BRL 113.30 (24% off)
Cars 3 – Racing to win
Playstation 4
BRL 95
Dirt Rally 2.0 – Day One Edition – PS4
Another racing game on sale is Dirt Rally, which allows from 2 to 8 players online and features a variety of iconic rally tracks around the world.
Price: BRL 118.34 (53% off)
Dirt Rally 2.0 – Day One Edition
Playstation 4
BRL 156
Mafia Definitive Edition – Xbox One
The game is set in the fictional city of Lost Heaven (based on Chicago in 1930). In it, the player can join organized crime by controlling taxi driver Tommy Angelo, who ends up becoming a gangster.
Price: BRL 124.81 (46% off)
Mafia Definitive Edition
Xbox one
BRL 125
NBA 2K21 – PS5
Embark on a journey through the world of basketball, from high school courts to professional NBA teams. The game has a new technology that makes the movement of players more fluid and reactive.
Price: 110.00 (70% off)
NBA 2K21
PlayStation 5
BRL 110
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 – PS4
The fighting game lets you experience the exciting adventures of the famous anime and manga character Naruto. In it, players fight each other in three-dimensional arenas in the latest installment of the Ultimate Ninja Storm series.
Price: BRL 139 (39% off)
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
PlayStation 5
BRL 133
