Amil Returns to Respond for Client Portfolio Transferred to APS

The health plan operator Amil has already returned fully responsible for the portfolio of customers that it wanted to transfer to APS. The responsibility is already in the hands of the amil since Wednesday (6). Insureds will be able to continue scheduling their appointments and exams on the network accredited by Amil, and must continue to make payments normally, even if the ticket has been issued by APS.

The determination for Amil to resume the plans was given by the ANS (Supplementary Health Agency) after complaints that the insured were unable to schedule appointments and exams.

“The precautionary measure adopted by the ANS aims to guarantee assistance to beneficiaries, who must continue to use the cards that are currently without their power, when they use the service network. bank statements have been issued by the APS” clarified the agency, in a note.

The precautionary measure has a provisional character, that is, it is valid until Amil and APS present their arguments to the regulatory agency. The deadline ends on April 18. “After this period, the ANS will definitively decide whether to cancel the authorization granted for the transfer of the portfolio and whether to adopt new measures in relation to Amil and APS”, says the note.

Why did Amil want to get rid of the plans?

At the end of 2021, Amil started a process of transferring its individual and family health plans, keeping only the collective ones.

Experts say that individual plans are less profitable for companies because their monthly fee adjustments are regulated, while collective plans can be increased at will.

Amil made a triangulation to sell the individual plans. First, the operator delivered the portfolio with 337 thousand customers to APS, which belongs to the same group as Amil. Now APS seeks to transfer these clients to a consortium formed by three partners in the health and investment areas: Fiord Capital, investment manager, Seferin & Coelho, of investments in private health, and executive Henning Von Koss.

The group of businessmen claims to have the financial conditions to take over the business.

Amil and APS are controlled by the UHG (United Health Group). APS, the small operator of the UHG, got rid of the collective plans and kept only the individual ones. That is, she was exclusively with the least profitable part, according to experts.

The ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency) is responsible for analyzing the negotiations between all parties. The agency approved the handover from Amil to APS in December, but in February suspended the attempt to transfer APS to the company made up of the three aforementioned companies.

movement allowed

This triangulation that Amil carried out is allowed by the ANS. The law that established the creation of the regulatory agency in 2000 says that the autarchy has the power to authorize the registration and operation of health operators, as well as spin-off, merger, incorporation, alteration or transfer of corporate control.

However, the regulatory agency assesses a number of requirements in a negotiation. For example, if the interested parties have the financial strength to take on the portfolio. It was this questioning that temporarily barred the change in command of the APS. The processes are confidential.