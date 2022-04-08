Analysis: Research proves that TikTok was designed to addict – Lifestyle

Every addiction is characterized by the search for short-term rewards that, as a rule, generate persistent and increasingly frequent behaviors, causing the addict to gradually lose control over himself.

Harmful habits can stem from the abuse of addictive substances or have behavioral origins, such as compulsive shopping, food, sex, gambling. But beyond the real world, technology has discovered that the virtual world can provide the same sensations and that, to win over users – curiously the same term used for addicts – everything must be offered in a nice package and, preferably, convincing people. people that it is a simple form of recreation. For that, there’s nothing better than a fun app, where those who use it don’t have to do anything at all.

The novelty of the vertical format (which makes it easier to keep the phone in your hand for long periods of time) and the very short duration, combined with infinite scrolling, are practically irresistible. It’s like having a private curatorship, where someone (in this case a very powerful algorithm) knows your tastes well and will distract you from the world around you by showing you only what you like, for hours and hours. But lest you realize that consuming this massive volume of “nothing” can give you congestion, the dosage comes in small, easily digestible 15-second pills.



On TikTok nothing is by chance

According to Matthew Brennan, a technology expert and author of the book Attention Factory, Chinese ByteDance, creator of TikTok, knew very well what she was doing when she developed the app.

The author claims that TikTok uses one of the most sophisticated recommendation algorithms in the world and that its resounding success did not happen by chance. “Living in China, I saw firsthand the growth of Douyin (TikTok’s name in that country) in 2017, and the impact it had on everyone around me,” he says.

Behind the application is a highly efficient technological engine, capable of automatically auditing the millions of videos published, categorizing them one by one with keywords. First, each video is released to a few hundred active users for a kind of test. Then there is a crossing of information, the so-called metrics, which map the number of views, “likes”, comments, average viewing duration, shares, etc. All to identify the most popular content and send it to the next level, where it will be released to thousands of active users. The process repeats itself and, according to the result, the content continues to be sent to the next level, released to ever-larger audiences, reaching into the millions.

“ByteDance was the first Chinese internet company to fully dedicate itself to the then-new recommendation technology and to commit to the difficult task of creating a tool that challenges the status quo of human curation. The initial gamble paid off. The foundations of TikTok’s success were laid many years before the app itself was built, and it’s no coincidence that ByteDance was the company that created it,” says Brennan.

All the success of TikTok comes down to the recommendation tool, as it is what hooks the user to content that they like, giving them the false feeling of controlling what they see by moving their thumb up, triggering an infinite scroll bar, where you lose track of time.

By falling into recommendations, the user submits to what the application wants him to see. The more the tool gets it right, the more likely the user is to stay online, ingesting the little reward pills that, like any other drug, will become increasingly irresistible and uncontrollable.



High tool control, no user control

To better understand how the chances of the tool getting it right are high, making the content addictive, we can make an analogy of how recommendations between humans are and how the tool works. Normally, when we read a book that we believe is of interest to someone, we recommend reading it, but buying the book, actually reading it and giving us feedback is a long process, which is 100% at the person’s discretion, and may even not work. in nothing.

The algorithm doesn’t work that way. Brennan explains that it has so-called “machine learning”, that is, it has the ability to learn by tracking user behavior. “What makes TikTok so addictive is that it learns what you like and what you don’t. And it does it very quickly because in one minute you can watch five or six videos. In that time, you have to discard or watch the video, revealing your preferences. In this way, ByteDance can get a lot of information in a very short time”, clarifies the author and adds: “It is an extreme customization”.

The way the algorithm works, the control that the user has over what he sees is practically non-existent. While the person thinks they are making their own choices, they do not realize that they are only providing information on the “substances” that should be put in their addictive reward pills.



Generation with chronic withdrawal

In an interview with Exame magazine, child and adolescent psychologist Manuela Santo said that “when young people are watching a video on TikTok, their brains receive a flood of dopamine that makes them feel happy, happy, satisfied. . The problem is that the more dopamine the brain receives, the more it wants, then it ends up entering a saturation stage where these ‘doses’ will need to be bigger and bigger”.

On the other hand, dopamine withdrawal brings symptoms like any other addiction, making young people apathetic, irritable, aggressive, mentally confused, with sleep disturbances and memory problems. It is not difficult to find children and adolescents showing these symptoms whenever they need to do any activity where the cell phone is not present.

These are young people who don’t want to leave the house, they find it difficult to socialize, communicate and pay attention. If something doesn’t interest them in the first ten seconds, they already crave “other content” that satisfies them, just like on TikTok.

It is necessary to understand that, as harmless as it may seem, this type of technology generates changes in behavior that, by all indications, are not beneficial to the user. The big corporations behind them have their own interests, and once they reach their first goals, they create new tools that, driven by billions of dollars, reach even more ambitious goals.

There is no doubt that children and young people have been guinea pigs in these grand experiments that impose control and alter behavior. So far, we are not able to predict where all this may go, but by analyzing the signs and what is happening with children and adolescents, it is possible to have an idea that the result will not be positive.

Let’s be careful, because the greatest treasure a person can have is their right to choose, their free will. If we hand over what we have most precious to machines programmed to take it from us, what will we have left?