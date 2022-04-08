Angry fox is euthanized after biting nine people on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. – News

A wild fox bit nine people on Capitol Hill, the legislative center of the United States, and was euthanized. On Wednesday, the Washington DC Public Health Laboratory reported that the adult female tested positive for the rabies virus.





“We have received several reports of aggressive attacks by a fox on or near the US Capitol. For your safety, do not approach. Animal control officers are working to arrest and relocate any foxes they find,” Capitol Police posted in Twitter before capturing the animal.







Among the people attacked were a journalist and congressman representing California Ami Bera. “I didn’t see the fox and all of a sudden I felt something on the back of my leg,” the politician told The New York Times. After the bite, Bera was taken to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he received treatment for tetanus and rabies.

Reporter Ximena Bustillo detailed the attack in a Twitter post and also said she was unaware of the animal’s presence.





Authorities said they had captured the fox’s cubs, but had not yet decided what to do with them. Capitol Police warned of the presence of fox dens on the grounds of the site and urged people not to approach the animals.