ANS puts Amil in the ICU; an Itapemirim of health plans

Amil Saúde was prevented by the ANS from consolidating the transfer of 347 thousand plans to a subsidiary. The Amil group will also have to suspend any negotiation for the sale of APS, which would receive the plans

A leader in healthcare, Amil Saúde Ltda is likely to repeat its history of rise and fall (end of post) of the Golden Cross. Amil grew like a rocket in the past decade. But two years ago, lost supportgiven the decision of the controller United Health Group, from the United Statesto interrupt the support contributions of the individual and family plans that he sold at the necessary levels.

This week, however, National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) melou negotiations of transfers and sales of assets in the Amil Group. The reasons are many. The situation in the company, therefore, also points to risks of paths similar to those that sank the Itapemirim Group: judicial recovery, since 2016, complaints against controller, intervention of the Justice, etc. (remember sunset here).

UHG is reticent on several fronts. For example, does not wish to contribute an estimated amount of BRL 4.5 billion to BRL 5 billion to save the Amil Group. He therefore preferred to spin off assets from the health insurance portfolios. First, transferred 337 thousand individual and family health plans from Amil to its subsidiary APS Assistência Personalized à Saúde Ltda. The controlled, therefore, overnight, passed 11 thousand for almost 350 thousand plans.

ANS slept in the waiting room

But, UHG went further. The contract already defined the sale of APS outside the group. THE holding American, then signals with the possibility of taking off from Brazil.

ANS therefore took the ball in the back in this UHG engineering. Lately interfered, in the second (04/04). In a precautionary decision of the Collegiate Board, he ordered that Amil reincorporate the 337 thousand contracts dispatched. And more: stop any APS sales operation. But, the fact is, the sea of ​​lambanças makes high tide. The tip of the iceberg of problems is visible from afar: beneficiaries complain about the lack of care and, of course, ask for information about the future.

ANS determined that, in up to 10 days, the two related operators to manifest. The agent will then define which destination it will give.

Regulatory agent authorized transfer…

However, the start of the UHG commanded operation had the consent of the ANS. The transfer of the portfolio to APS was authorized by the agency. And that in lights out 2021: on December 22. Amil issued a statement (“Communiqué Amil – information on Amil plans”). Contracts in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Paraná were affected in the package.

UHG took control of Grupo Amil in 2012. operation of R$ 6.498 billion. Via UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (“UHG”), purchased shares of JPLSPE Empreendimentos e Participações SA (“JPL”), parent company of Amil Participações SA (Amilpar). The acquisition of 85.5% of the total and voting capital of JPL, therefore, represented 59.8% of Amilpar. At the time, 10/05/2012, the market value of Amilpar reported to the Stock Exchange was R$11.22 billion.

…but accuses Amil of omitting the sale of APS

ANS assures that, at the time of authorization of the transfer of contracts, Amil defined as simple corporate rearrangement between operators of the same economic group. However, upon receiving, in March, the missing documentation, the sale of APS shares appeared. In other words, the group relationship disappears. And, therefore, the operation gave end “to the guarantee offered by Amil in favor of APS”highlighted a note from the ANS

APS was being emptied

The basket of cats armed by the UHG is much larger. APS started to dehydrate your structure on February 1st. Also with authorization from ANS, it transferred the collective plans in the Business, SME and Adhesion modalities to Sobam Hospital Medical Center Ltd.from Jundiaí (SP).

Detail: UHG Brasil had its CNPJ “downloaded” on January 31st. Reason: “incorporation”.

ANS sees financial incapacity in the consortium it negotiates

By vetoing Amil’s operation, ANS pointed out lack of economic-financial “balance” at the pool of “investors” (Seferin & Rabbit, Fiord Capital and Henning von Koss) that appear in the APS purchase contract. Therefore, would represent risk for those who contracted direct health services with Amil.

ANS claims that Amil did not inform about the sale of APS. In addition, which candidates would not have the cash to maintain the economic-financial balance of the plans they would assume – Credit: ANPC/Disclosure

Based on its own data and collected on consumer complaints websites, ANS presented a rankingunofficial, for best health plans 2022. Amil appears in third, behind Unimed and Bradesco Saúde.

The would-be investors, however, objected. To O Globo, they said that APS is a good deal. Is that would attract up to BRL 2.3 billion for the continuity of APS, in addition to the generation capacity of R$ 3 billion per year.

The consortium is led by the executive Henning Heinz Martin von Koss. This one appears in 61 CNPJs (4 from head offices and 57 branches), many with “casualties” with the Federal Revenue.

Same group bought hospital; but city hall doesn’t deliver

It happens that the same pool is in the process of purchasing the San Miguel Archangel Hospital, in Gramado (RS), under the intervention of the City Hall. In August 2021, Fiord Capital, as a fund, and Seferin & Coelho and Herning von Koss, partners, signed R$ 40 million contract. Of these, R$ 10 million to reimburse the cost and maintenance of the municipal administration.

However, in view of the imbroglios of March with such investors, the Gramado City Hall extended the intervention until May. The municipality claims that it did not receive an “operational plan” from the buyers. But it’s true the end of philanthropic service – annual expenses of R$ 6 million.

Henning von Koss, however, presents himself as executive above suspicion. “(…) “more than 25 years of professional experience, acquired in national and multinational companies in the Industrial (Tires, Chemical), Refrigerators, Pharmaceuticals, Medical/Hospital Services” (sic – CV on the internet – 02/25/2022). And that demonstrated “competence in the direction, reorganization and restructuring of companies, having operated over $1 billion in business”.

Rede D’Or was snubbed by Amil

The impasse on the ANS table points to a huge risk of bubble in the health system. Then, the visible exit would take place in two stages: direct intervention in the Amil Group and slicing, without adventures, of the assets.

The biggest buyer on the market, D’Or Network, was snubbed by Amil, in an earlier offer. At the moment, your holdinga Rede D’Or Sao Luiz SAmanages the purchase of South America. This deal (equity of R$ 8.135 billion) should be closed by the 30th.

Amil refers to the Golden Cross bubble

Founded in 1971, in Rio de Janeiro, Golden Cross reached the leadership in the Brazilian market in 1997 – 2.5 million customers. But problems arose with flurries of expansions, acquisitions, purchases diversifications in new products. This, affected the cash, In 2013 therefore began to shrink. First, it transferred part of the portfolio to Unimed-Rio. The company, however, announced, in August, goals for the recovery of part of the market.