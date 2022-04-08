Anti-Inflammatory Juice Recipe for Arthritis Sufferers

Studies show that most diseases are born from problems caused by inflammation, which cause damage to cells and arterial cavities. They cause a variety of other problems, such as arthritis or cardiovascular disease. There are at least 5 signs that indicate that the body is inflamed, they are: excessive heat, tumor, flushing (redness), pain, loss of function.

For health experts, fighting inflammation allows the body to have more defenses to heal itself. And one of the ways to increase the body’s defenses is to establish a diet with foods that have an anti-inflammatory effect. Given this, betting on juices with anti-inflammatory ingredients is a sure alternative in the fight against inflammation.

Ideal anti-inflammatory juice recipe for those who have arthritis

Ingredients:

4 stalks of celery

½ cucumber

1 cup of pineapple

½ green apple

1 cup of spinach

1 lemon

1 piece of ginger

Method of preparation:

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until you think it’s well blended and ready to drink.

While the juice is excellent for preventing inflammation, it should not be used as the sole food source with a meal. And in cases of suspected inflammatory disease, it is always recommended to seek a doctor for adequate guidance for each type of case.