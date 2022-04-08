Apple AirTags are being used to stalk women

Launched almost a year ago by Apple, the AirTags were created to make life easier for Apple users: finding a lost wallet, cell phone and other types of belongings. On the contrary, the gadget has been used to stalk and harass women. Most of the stalkers are men and have had some degree of closeness to the victims.

From an assessment of the Motherboardgives vice, the site gained access to recordings from eight US police departments. In a total of 150 cases related to AirTags, 50 directly involved women victims of persecution.

The women could only know that they were in danger because they received messages on their smartphones that they were being tracked by an AirTag that did not belong to them. Half of the victims claimed that former acquaintances were deliberately using the device to carry out the screening.

O modus operandi of the pursuers

While not surprising, half of the women identified that their stalkers were actually men who are or have been in their lives, such as an ex-boyfriend, husband or boss. In one specific case, the stalker made threats to one of the victims, and said he would “make your life hell”.

Who would have thought that a home tracker would be used to track people?!Source: Apple

Mostly, the AirTags were found hidden in the car, and the women only became aware that they were being tracked when the gadget began to beep or when they suspiciously found their ex-partners on the street. It would be too much of a coincidence to find the same person, wherever they are, over and over again.

However, not only the ex-boyfriends or ex-spouses were the villains. Men active in the victim’s daily life, such as a husband, used the device to know the whereabouts of his wife. The problem escalates when, in addition to persecution, women begin to be verbally harassed and even threatened with physical violence.

Multiple cases involved women afraid of being assaulted on the street or at home, when they confronted their partners about the situation. The report revealed that only one of the 150 cases involved an ex-girlfriend who used an AirTag to stalk her former partner.

During the launch of the AirTags, Apple’s vice president of marketing, Kaiann Drace, revealed that the device was not created to track people, children or pets. The gadget has an anti-stalking system to communicate to the user that something may be wrong. Even so, these protections don’t seem to be secure enough to keep their users, and especially the female audience, safe.