At least 30 dead and more than 100 injured in bombing of train station in eastern Ukraine | World

More than 30 people died and more than 100 were injured in an air strike on a train station. in the morning of this Friday (8) in Kramatorsk, in the region of Donetsk, in the east of Ukraine.
The information is from the administrator of the railway system of Ukraine. According to the company, two missiles hit the station. According to the region’s governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, 4,000 people were at the station at the time of the attack.. They lined up to try to get on trains and leave the region.
Attack on a train station leaves dozens dead in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine (Photo: Pavlo Kyrylenko/Twitter)
For two days, Ukraine has been asking residents of eastern Ukraine’s cities to hastily leave the region, where, according to Kiev, Moscow is preparing heavy attacks.
Wreckage of one of the missiles that Zelensky said hit the train station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine — Photo: Zelensky/Telegram
Kyrylenko claims the attacks were made by Russian artillery. The Kremlin and the Russian Defense Ministry have denied that Russian forces were responsible for the attack. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the troops had no planned missions to the region on Friday.
Separatist leaders in the Donetsk region have claimed the missiles were “a provocation by Ukraine”, which Kiev denies.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky blamed Russia for the attack on “thousands of peaceful Ukrainians waiting to be evacuated from the area”.
“The non-human Russians do not abandon their methods. Without the strength or courage to stand up to our troops on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population. This is diabolical and has no limits. And if not punished, Russia will never stop,” he declared.
Since the beginning of the week, Ukraine and NATO have said that Moscow is preparing a new wave of bombings in the east and south of the country.
