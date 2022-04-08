Attack in Tel Aviv, Israel, leaves two dead and seven injured | World

Two people died in Tel Aviv on Thursday after a man entered a bar in the Israeli city and opened fire. Another seven are injured, four of them in serious condition.
Images broadcast on TV show a large number of police officers and emergency service agents in the center of the city.
“A terrorist opened fire and fired at close range and then fled on foot, there are several people injured,” said police spokesman Eli Levy.
According to the daily Haaretz, more than 1,000 police officers are looking for a suspect. Agents are doing house-to-house searches.
Police officers search for suspect in the killing of two people in Tel Aviv on April 7, 2022 – Photo: Moti Milrod/Reuters
Residents were told to stay at home.
One of the victims, 27-year-old Mark Malfiev, said he was walking past the bar when the shooting began. He was treated for a bullet wound. “I saw the window shatter, people started running, and I felt a blow on my back, I felt a lot of blood and I saw blood,” he told reporters who interviewed him in his hospital bed.
The Palestinian group Hamas praised the attack.
Mayor Ron Huldai said the shots were fired by an Arab man who had “nationalist” motives. He entered a bar and opened fire. In addition to the two dead, three were wounded.
Israel is experiencing a wave of attacks. Prior to this incident, 11 people were killed in the last month. It is the highest number in years.