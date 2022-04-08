Authorities warn civilians in eastern Ukraine for ‘last chance’ to flee before new Russian offensive – News

Ukrainian authorities have warned civilians in eastern Ukraine that the coming days will represent their “last chance” to flee before Russia launches a major offensive in the region.

“The next few days are perhaps the last opportunity to flee,” Lugansk Governor Serguii Gaidai said on Facebook, noting that the Russians “are cutting off all possible avenues of exit.”





“Do not hesitate to leave,” he insisted, after writing on the Telegram app that the authorities “will not allow a second Mariupol”, referring to the southern Ukrainian port city, besieged and destroyed by the Russian army since late February.

The situation in the cities of Roubijne and Popasna, which are in the eastern Lugansk region of the country, “worsens”, the governor said. “Withdrawals are complicated and there isn’t a hospital in the area that is intact.”

“We are going to take people in buses until the last day, until the Russians start the offensive,” he said.





Ukrainian authorities urged the inhabitants of this region of the country to leave the area as soon as possible, because in the event of a major Russian military offensive, civilians “will be exposed to death”.

Russia said it was reorganizing troops to focus its efforts on “liberating” the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine where pro-Moscow separatists have been fighting Ukrainian military forces since 2014.



