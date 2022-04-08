Biden expands sanctions, cites Russia’s ‘serious’ war crimes

posted on 07/04/2022 06:00 / updated 07/04/2022 06:08



The White House’s response to the alleged atrocities committed by Russian forces in Bucha, 15km from Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, involved both rhetoric and action. The president of the United States, Joe Biden, qualified as “serious war crimes” and demanded punishment to the regime of Russian Vladimir Putin. “I’m sure you’ve seen the footage of Bucha: bodies left in the streets as Russian troops withdrew, some shot in the back of the head and their hands tied behind their backs,” the Democrat declared. “What is happening is nothing but serious war crimes,” he said. “Civilians executed in cold blood, bodies thrown into mass graves, brutality and inhumanity were seen all over the world, there is no excuse. What is happening are serious war crimes,” he repeated. As promised, the US announced a new package of “devastating” sanctions against Russia. Washington’s intention is to make Russia a “pariah” in the world economy.

The latest restrictions imposed by Washington on Moscow make investment in Russia impossible. They also provide for the freezing of all US assets of the public bank Sberbank and Alfa Bank, the largest Russian private bank. The sanctions also imply that two adult daughters of Putin – Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova will be subject to the freezing of assets in US territory and isolated from the US financial system.

The wife and daughters of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and members of the Russian Security Council received the same punishment. “I made it clear that Russia would pay a high and immediate price for its atrocities in Bucha. Today, with allies and partners, we are announcing another round of devastating sanctions,” Biden wrote on Twitter.

In a speech to the Irish Parliament, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky once again put the international community against the wall. “I cannot tolerate any indecision after all that we have lived through in Ukraine and all that Russian troops have done,” he said. On Tuesday, in a harsh speech at the UN, he demanded that the Security Council take action or dissolve. Putin broke his silence on Bucha yesterday and called the denunciation of the massacre a “gross and cynical provocation”.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson preferred to use an even more serious term than the one adopted by Biden. “When you look at what is happening in Bucha, the revelations about what Putin is doing in Ukraine, doesn’t seem far from genocide in my opinion,” commented the conservative. The British government announced sanctions that determine “the end of British imports of Russian energy” and affect two banks and businessmen.

In turn, during the traditional Wednesday general audience at the Vatican, Pope Francis carried out a gesture loaded with symbolism: he unfurled and kissed a Ukrainian flag taken from Bucha and handed over by a faithful. “This flag comes from the war, from the martyred city, Bucha,” he said. The Catholic leader commented that the latest news of the war “shows new atrocities, such as the Bucha massacre, (shows) a horrendous cruelty, committed also against civilians, women and children”. “They are victims whose innocent blood cries out to heaven and begs us to end this war,” the pope added.





Director of the Institute for Government Relations (in Kiev), Artem Oliinyk criticized the fact that the international community took decisive steps in response to the war only after the alleged massacre in Bucha. “Ukrainian intelligence services estimate that even more terrible crimes were committed in neighboring towns, where the Russians banned the removal of hundreds of people from the rubble. Today (yesterday), Mariupol started operating mobile crematoria. The Kremlin intends to hide the real ones. consequences of the crimes”, he explained to the report. The mayor of Mariupol, in the southeast, even spoke of 5,000 dead civilians.

According to Oliinyk, the new sanctions are ineffective in deterring invaders, even though they weaken Russia and lead it to default. “Of course we are happy, but we want decisive measures.” Oliinyk cites as urgent actions a humanitarian mission to rescue civilians in Mariupol and other occupied cities and the transfer of heavy weapons to Kiev.

Analyst at the Foundation for Democratic Initiatives Ilko Kucheriv (in Kiev), Petro Burkovskyi believes that the most painful tools of the sanctions are the ban on Russian companies and banks from using the dollar and euro to pay debts, and restrictions on Sberbank. “Russian companies depend on government credit lines and international financial markets. Without access to them, they will be forced into default and nationalized by the government,” he warned.

“Run now or risk death!”



The warning by Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk was addressed to residents of the Donbass region of eastern Ukraine. “It is necessary to flee as long as that possibility exists. It still exists,” she said. “This has to be done now, because later on, people will be under fire and face the risk of death. They will not be able to do anything about it,” she added, in a message released by the Telegram app. Yesterday, journalists from the Agence France-Presse reported bombings in Severodonetsk (Photograph), a pre-war city of 100,000, situated on the front line with the pro-Russian breakaway territories of Donbass. In Vugledar, also in the east, four civilians were killed in a Russian bombing of a humanitarian aid distribution centre, said the governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kirilenko.

Chancellor defends Brazil as a mediator



In a hearing at the Senate’s Committee on Foreign Relations and National Defense, the Brazilian chancellor, Carlos França, called the invasion of Ukraine “inadmissible” and said that Brazil is in a position to act as a mediator. “Brazil has a tradition of mediating conflicts and has credentials. We are a member of the BRICS, we are a global player and we have a diplomacy, built over 220 years, as a builder of consensus,” he said. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had received “with great dismay the news and images of violence against civilians and the high number of deaths, many of which with signs of torture and ill-treatment, in Bucha”.

