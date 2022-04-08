Blinken says those responsible for killings in Bucha will answer sooner or later

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that those responsible for the killing of civilians in the Ukrainian city of Bucha will have to answer to justice, even if it takes a long time to collect the evidence and build the case.

“As far as Bucha, atrocities and war crimes are concerned, accountability per se is absolutely necessary,” Blinken told a news conference after a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

According to Blinken, in other past conflicts, “atrocities, war crimes” were also committed, and there was a determination to “get evidence, get the facts, build the case”.

“We were able to achieve it. Sometimes it took a long time, conflicts ended, often through diplomacy, but accountability came. Sometimes a conclusion was only reached many years after the conflict ended. One day, somehow , there will be accountability”, he analyzed.

Blinken recalled that the US, before Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, had already said that the offensive would take place, part of it would consist of committing “atrocities, targeting individuals, committing the types of crimes that we are seeing now to terrorize the civilian population”. .

“It was always part of the game plan. With each passing day, there are more and more credible reports of rapes, murders and torture, and for every Bucha there are many more cities that Russia has occupied and many more cities that Russia still occupies, places where we have to assume that Russian soldiers are committing more atrocities right now,” he criticized.

The US representative said that in Bucha a woman explained how the Russian military forced her and 40 others to gather in a square where they also brought five young men to kneel.

According to the woman’s version, a Russian soldier shot one of the youths in the head and later said that the dead man was “dirty” and that the invaders were there to “clean up their mess”.

“This is just one person that Russian soldiers killed in Bucha,” he emphasized. According to the Ukrainian attorney general, 410 dead civilian bodies have already been found in a single city.”

Blinken assured that the US continues to work “in a methodical way to collect, preserve and analyze evidence of atrocities and to make this information available to the appropriate agencies”.

Regarding the decision by UN countries to suspend Russia’s participation in the Human Rights Council, Blinken said that a country that is “committing serious and systematic violations of human rights should not have a seat in a body whose function is to protect those rights”.

“Today, the errors have been corrected,” he opined.

The European Union (EU) is preparing a new round of sanctions, including an embargo on Russian coal. Blinken stressed that Europe’s dependence on Russian gas, “in particular, also on oil”, has been growing for many years.

“What I’m hearing very clearly is a commitment to end this dependence. We have repeatedly seen Russia use energy as a weapon, and of course the profits it makes from selling its energy are now helping to fuel the aggression against Ukraine. “, related.