Boeing 757 breaks in two when landing with hydraulic problem this afternoon, see the moment





A serious accident just happened early this afternoon on Thursday, April 7, with a Boeing 757 at an airport in Costa Rica.

Videos show that the aircraft with registration HP-2010DAE, a Boeing 757-200PCF (freighter) from the Panamanian division of DHL, landed at Juan Santamaria International Airport in San Jose, capital of Costa Rica, and had its fuselage broken as it exited the side. from the track.

#Costa Rica News outlets are reporting about a runway excursion at the Juan Santamaría International Airport earlier today. The aircraft involved is a Boeing 757-27A, #Panama registration HP-2010DAE (C/N 29610), the jet was heading to Guatemala but had to return to SJO. pic.twitter.com/iwbFAxs8k5 — The Latin American Aviation Historical Society (@The_LAAHS) April 7, 2022

📹 delfinocrc pic.twitter.com/g06qX9yG2u — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) April 7, 2022





Reports are that there are only minor injuries to the crew who evacuated safely from the aircraft. 📹 MonumentalCR pic.twitter.com/JnkSVr535h — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) April 7, 2022

Preliminary information indicates that the pilots reported a hydraulic failure shortly after taking off from the site. Data from online tracking platforms shows that the pilots made a few orbits nearby and then proceeded to land.

Image: FlightRadar24

After touching down on the runway, the Boeing 757 is seen emitting a lot of smoke from its wheels, which seems to indicate that the hydraulic problem may have blocked the jet’s brakes.

This is a developing story. AEROIN will post updates as more information becomes available.



