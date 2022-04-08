Brazil confirms 1st case of Omicron XE

Omicron XE, a subvariant of covid-19, was confirmed for the first time in Brazil, according to the Ministry of Health. The strain emerged in the United Kingdom and was identified by the WHO (World Health Organization) with the potential to be even more transmissible than other versions of the omicron.

“The Ministry of Health informs that it was notified this Wednesday (6), by the Butantan Institute, of the confirmation of the first case of the XE variant (recombinant of the sublines BA.1 and BA.2 of the ômicron) in Brazil”, he said in a note. to the UOL.

“The ministry maintains constant monitoring of the epidemiological scenario of covid-19 and reinforces the importance of the complete vaccination schedule to guarantee maximum protection against the virus and prevent the advancement of new variants in the country”, he added.

Subvariant XE combines two strains of the omicron, BA.1 and BA.2. Some scholars think that XE has genetic material from other viruses, in addition to the two mentioned.

The “original” omicron caused large waves of coronavirus contamination around the world, worsening the contagion in Brazil at the beginning of the year and causing hospitals and clinics to be overcrowded. Pharmacies were also short of tests to prove the disease.

“This particular combination, XE, has shown a variable growth rate and we cannot yet confirm whether it has a true growth advantage,” warned Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at UKHSA (UK Health Safety Agency).

The use of a face mask is no longer mandatory in several parts of Brazil and other countries, but it can be beneficial for people from risk groups, especially when going to closed places. Frequent hand hygiene is also recommended to prevent illness.

Pandemic or Endemic?

While countries such as Spain, the United Kingdom and France plan to treat Covid-19 as an endemic disease, Brazil still classifies the situation as a pandemic. President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) pressed for the Health Ministry to change this status by the end of March.

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, the executive secretary of the portfolio, Rodrigo Cruz, said last week that they are studying only to end the state of Emergency in Public Health of National Importance, in force for more than two years.

This state of emergency, which established the first measures to combat covid by the government, was decreed through an ordinance published on February 3, 2020, more than a month before the WHO (World Health Organization) declared the pandemic worldwide. For the health emergency to end, the ministry still “depends on a series of analyses”, according to Queiroga.

“No public policy that is important and fundamental for the fight against covid-19 cannot be interrupted”, reinforced the minister.

In practice, a disease becomes a pandemic when it reaches several continents in an intense way. When a disease is classified in this way, countries adopt a series of specific measures to combat it, as happened in 2020.

Endemic, in turn, would be a disease that, despite having a frequency higher than expected in a given region, coexists with the population on a continuous basis.

By classifying covid in this way, a government indicates that it has sufficient means to control the disease and opens a gap to eliminate a series of restrictive measures, such as the use of masks, for example. Specialists point out that, in addition to the practical aspect, which can vary greatly, there is a symbolic effect when lowering the status of the disease.

*With information from the State Agency