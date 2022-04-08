Brazil overtakes Canada and Australia and leads beef exports to the US – 06/04/2022 – Vaivém das Commodities

Brazil overtook Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Mexico and, for the first time, led beef exports to the United States. In January, the North Americans imported 45,400 tonnes of this protein from Brazil, a volume that rises to 71,000 tonnes in the first two months of the year.

The data were released by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) this Wednesday (6). The performance of Brazilians in the months of January and February of this year exceeds by 446% that of the first two months of 2021.

Brazil has been important in the supply of meat to the United States. In the first two months of last year, Brazilians supplied 7% of the total beef imported by the North Americans. This year, the percentage rises to 25%, according to data from Usda.

Exports for the whole of 2021 amounted to 168,000 tonnes of carcass equivalent, up from 100,000 in 2020.

The United States is Brazil’s competitors in protein exports. Unlike the Brazilians, however, they are also major importers. In this current fiscal year, from October 2021 to last February, US beef imports totaled 505,000 tonnes.

As in Brazil, the US agricultural sector has been achieving records in international trade. For this year, estimates are for total exports of US$ 183.5 billion and imports of US$ 172.5 billion.

In the first five months of the fiscal year, revenues totaled US$ 84.1 billion, an increase of 9% in relation to the same previous period. At a faster pace, imports grew 21%, reaching US$ 79.2 billion.

Brazilian pork is also gaining ground in the North American market. In the first two months of this year, Brazil exported 3,783 tons to the United States, 121% more than in the same previous period.

It is a record for the country, which, in this period, took the fifth position in the ranking of the main suppliers of this protein to the North Americans.

The advance of Brazilian proteins in the North American market is important because the United States is a reference for other countries in terms of sanitary requirements and meat quality.

Still high Inflation for wholesale agricultural products lost strength in March, but still maintains a high rate. The increase was 2.28%, according to the FGV IGP-DI, accumulating 9.52% in the quarter.

pressures Among the most representative increases in the wholesale price index are soybeans and fertilizers. Diesel, a major cost factor for producers, leads the list, with growth of 17% last month.