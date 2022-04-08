Bungie’s purchase generates more discussions than Activision’s

In a thread published last Tuesday (5), Rishi Chadha, global head of partnerships at Twitter Gaming, reported that Sony’s purchase of Bungie had wide repercussions on the web. Mention of the deal trumped messages about Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision and was one of the most talked about topics in early 2022.

January was a busy month for Sony and Microsoft. Companies have invested heavily in acquiring more studios and publishers, with the Xbox owner buying Activision Blizzard for $70 billion and the Japanese giant negotiating the rights to Bungie for $3.6 billion.

Despite the big difference in trading value, the purchase of the Destiny developer has emerged as the second most discussed gaming topic on Twitter over the past three months. According report Chadha’s Elden Ring skyrocketed to the top of mentions on the day of its release, followed by Bungie, Activision Blizzard, and Fortnite.

Check out the thread below:

So, other Twitter related news: With nearly 800 million tweets in Q1 2022, the gaming conversation on Twitter is bigger than ever! Here are our Q1 2022 gaming insights, starting with some of the biggest gaming highlights of the last quarter.

Another relevant piece of information presented the ten most popular games on Twitter in the same period, on a global scale. The top 3 is held, respectively, by Genshin Impact, Wordle – the surprise on the list – and Ensemble Stars!, with Elden Ring coming in seventh and Minecraft in tenth.

The graphs only revealed the position of the topics according to the repercussion on the social network. Numbers, percentage indicators and other value data were not disclosed by the survey.

First project of the “new” Bungie already in the plans

A job listing posted on Bungie’s website announced the search for a professional for a third-person action project. According to the description of the opportunity, the candidate must have experience in the development of AAA games aimed at the competitive scenario, developing maps and gameplay systems with a “character focus”. Click here to learn more.