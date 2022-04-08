Challenge transforms Adventist community health habits

The project was supported by the Caleb Mission to mobilize the community (Photo: personal archive)

The Americas region has the highest prevalence of all World Health Organization regions, with 62.5% of adults being overweight or obese. This is what the Pan American Health Organization reports. And to change this reality, the Seventh-day Adventist Church seeks to promote habits and a healthy lifestyle in the communities where it operates.

In Rio de Janeiro, the director of the Ministry of Health of the Adventist temple in the neighborhood of Pavuna decided to move the members and motivate them to have a healthier menu, drink more water and practice physical exercises. Bruna Carrione understands that the main problem is that people felt pressured to have better habits, but did not receive adequate content on how to implement this in their own lives.

According to her, the first challenge was to get people to participate and identify with the theme. “I need to start, first, by winning over the church so I can get this message out. Because it’s no use bringing people from outside into the church and my church doesn’t support me”, emphasizes Bruna.

From then on, she started to hold commemorative events alluding to health, such as thematic months. The national calendar establishes, for example, “White January”, which recalls the importance of taking care of mental health. Each month, according to each subject, she carried out campaigns and special programs to attract people’s attention.

Engagement and new habits

This work started in 2021, and in May she decided to do a challenge. The fear of low adherence, she said, ended as soon as she saw the first results. The missions were simple. Consume one fruit a day during the week, then consume a certain amount of water, exercise, etc. Participants should post photos proving the completion of the day’s task in the church’s message board.

The “Healthy Healthier” movement, as it was named, infected everyone. “People were excited. They started posting on their social networks, then people outside started to see it”, says the director.

Antônio put into practice the challenges of the Mais Saúde project (Photo: personal archive)

“I’ve always liked health, good food and I’m super in favor of the health message that the Adventist Church preaches, but the ‘problem’ is that there are a lot of guidelines and we don’t know where to start”, emphasizes Antonio Camelo, 28 years old. , who participated in the challenge.

Camelo is an accountant and at that time he worked from home. “The most interesting thing is that when I posted photos of the challenges on my social networks (this was part of the challenges), people were interested in the subject and wanted to participate too. share.

Immunity and benefits

Some time after including healthier habits in his routine, Antonio was contaminated by Covid-19 and, according to him, this made a difference in the disease process. “I believe that all the challenges prepared my body to overcome the disease in a way that was not aggressive. I, for example, didn’t suffer much from shortness of breath. Unlike my sister, who was sedentary,” he compares.

The project was also taken to the community through Life and Health Fairs and awareness of the need to include healthier foods in the menu, as well as the practice of exercise. Today the church also offers free psychotherapy or social values ​​sessions for young people.

World Health Day is celebrated on April 7. To celebrate, on Sunday, the 10th, the group will have “physical exercise, biblical reflection and a fruit table”, highlights Bruna. The Healthier project is for everyone. Adults, children and seniors are encouraged to participate.

