Chihuahua duo terrorizes city and scares even German shepherd from police – News

A chubby and ‘pido’ dog ended up unmasked on the internet. Blanqui, as he is called, pretended to be homeless to earn food, even though he had a home and comfort. Assembly/R7

The animal was a constant presence on and off the campus of the Faculty of Law at the University of Rosario, Argentina. Playback/Twitter/manadigiur

And he was always pampered by the students, who, in addition to food, even brought toys to the rascal. Playback/Twitter/manadigiur

According to the Argentine newspaper Crónica, Blanqui also persuaded a local butcher, who every morning left meat scraps for him at the door of the establishment. Playback/Twitter/manadigiur

However, the puppy's loneliness is a farce! Playback/Twitter/manadigiur

Recently, a Twitter user caught Blanqui accompanied by a man in his 50s. Playback/Twitter/manadigiur

The man identified himself as the owner of the pidão dog. According to him, the animal is vaccinated and every night sleeps in a comfortable armchair. Playback/Twitter/manadigiur

Several students posted evidence of the hoax conducted by Blanqui Playback/Twitter/manadigiur

The student responsible for the discovery shared the photo above and wrote: 'It's such a good crook, strategist and manipulator that it could fool the most prestigious and intelligent professor' Playback/Twitter/manadigiur

Despite this, there is no evidence that the puppy will change his behavior or that anyone will deny that wet nose anything. But perhaps Blanqui is not as subversive as Miska, a kitten who racks up fines, 'jail' and even the threat of euthanasia. Check it out below! Playback/Twitter/manadigiur

Cute, subversive and street. This is Miska, a feline who in just a decade has racked up fines, 'imprisonment' and threats of deportation and euthanasia. The information is from the Q13 Fox News channel Assembly/R7

The kitten lives with her owners in Bellevue, a town in King County, USA. Playback/Video/Q13 FOX News

According to The Law Officer, in the last 10 years, the region has had approximately 20,000 offenses caused by animals. Playback/Video/Q13 FOX News

50 complaints involve Bellevue cats. 30 of them were starred by Miska Playback/Video/Q13 FOX News

Recently, the misdemeanor journey has gained a new chapter: a legal battle between the cat's owners and Gene Mueller, a former animal control agent in town and a neighbor of the family. Playback/Video/Q13 FOX News

The animal’s owners allege that the Mueller has been hounding Miska for irrelevant reasons for years. She would have attacked the rabbits that the man kept in the backyard, for example. Playback/Video/Q13 FOX News

While working in Bellevue's animal control role, he signed off on another neighbor's complaint in 2017 when the cat was sent to King County's 'cat prison'. Playback/Video/Q13 FOX News

After months in chess, Miska was returned with the caveat that if she got out of line again, she would be deported from the country or euthanized. Playback/Video/Q13 FOX News

Jon Zimmerman, a lawyer hired by the family, classifies the threat as 'scandalous': 'One of the people who complained about Miska is the same person who signs the deportation order, which we consider a serious conflict of interest', he explained. Playback/Video/Q13 FOX News