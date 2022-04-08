Chocolate factory is closed in Belgium and ‘recall’ reaches USA and Argentina

The Belgian Food Safety Agency (AFSCA) announced this Friday (8th) the closure of a Kinder chocolate factory, the origin of a salmonella outbreak, while the Ferrero group extended its recall of products of this brand on suspicion of contamination.

In a note, AFSCA alleged that the Ferrero group, an Italian candy and chocolate giant and owner of the Kinder brand, provided “incomplete information”.

“Following the investigations (…) and after finding out, in the last few hours, that the information provided by Ferrero is incomplete, the Agency is proceeding today with the withdrawal of the production authorization for the Ferrero factory in Arlon”, declared the health authority in the statement. , which also orders the removal of Kinder products from this factory from stores.

A few days before Holy Week and Easter, the Ferrero group has included the United States and Argentina in the preventive removal of some Kinder chocolates from circulation, due to possible contamination by salmonella.

“There are no confirmed cases in the United States to date, and no other Kinder or Ferrero products have been affected by this withdrawal,” the group said in a statement released yesterday.

Ferrero assured that it works, in both countries, in close collaboration with distributors and retailers to ensure that products are no longer “available for purchase”, prioritizing “food safety” and “care for consumers”.

Regarding Argentina, the company explained that, according to the National Food Institute (INAL), “as a precaution”, it was decided to “voluntarily withdraw” from the market the mini Kinder egg units, with an expiration date between 11 July and next October 21st.

A few days ago, the Italian manufacturer had already collected the products of this brand from its Belgian unit in Arlon, which are sold in France, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Sweden and the Netherlands. Made preventively in these European countries, the withdrawal was due to concerns about an outbreak of salmonella. No trace of the bacteria has so far been found in chocolates.

Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal upset, such as diarrhea and stomach cramps, often accompanied by a fever within 48 hours of consumption. It is one of the most common food poisonings.

Several cases of salmonella have been identified in the UK. In France, the National Salmonella Reference Center of the Pasteur Institute reported the occurrence of 21 and, of this total, 15 people said they had consumed the Kinder products in question. The average age of cases is 4 years.

