Clinics accredited by the Detran in Rio will accept health plans

Medical clinics accredited by the Department of Traffic of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Detran-RJ) will have to accept at least three health plans. The determination is in Law 9.623/22, enacted this week.

“It is determined that the Traffic Department of the State of Rio de Janeiro includes, among the requirements for the accreditation of the clinics responsible for carrying out the medical exams requested by the agency, that they have an agreement with at least three health plan operators”, he says. the text of the law.

The author of the project, Deputy Luiz Paulo, recalled that there is already a market reserve for accredited clinics.

“Therefore, it is only fair that these clinics start to accept health plans. It makes no sense that the citizen who already pays for a plan has to pay an additional fee to perform mandatory exams. It is an unjustifiable monopoly,” he explained.

The Detran-RJ informed the clinics that have already been informed of the need for adaptation. “The medical examination is offered by private clinics accredited by the Detran. With the new law, clinics will have to establish a business relationship with health insurance companies. The entities that represent the clinics have already been informed by the Detran about the approval of the law”, informed the agency.

PIX is also valid

Law 9.623/22 also requires clinics to accept payment through Pix, credit and debit cards and provide a tax receipt, reinforcing the measure approved in January by the Detran.

The medical examinations required to issue or renew the National Driver’s License could only be paid in cash.

Since January, a Detran ordinance has determined that payment for these physical and mental fitness exams and psychological assessment will also accept debit card, Pix and bank transfer. The clinics had 30 days to adapt, starting on January 27.