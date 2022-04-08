Death toll in bombing of crowded train station in eastern Ukraine rises to 50; see images | World

At least 50 people, five of them children, were killed and 98 injured in a missile attack on a train station. in the morning of this Friday (8) in Kramatorsk, in the region of Donetsk, in the east of Ukraine. The Ukrainian government accuses Russia of deliberately carrying out the attack, which Moscow denies.
According to the company that manages Ukraine’s rail network, two missiles hit Kramatorsk station in the morning. According to the region’s governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, 4,000 people were at the station at the time of the attack.. They lined up to try to get on trains and leave the area.
A Ukrainian policeman observes covered bodies after a Russian attack on a train station in Kramatorsk, used as an evacuation route for civilians.
Attack on a train station leaves dozens dead in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine (Photo: Pavlo Kyrylenko/Twitter)
For two days, Ukraine has been asking residents of eastern Ukraine’s cities to hastily leave the region, where, according to Kiev, Moscow is preparing heavy attacks.
The attack took place in a city in eastern Ukraine, where Kiev had warned Russia to prepare — Photo: Arte/ g1
Kyrylenko claims the attacks were made by Russian artillery. The Kremlin and the Russian Defense Ministry have denied that Russian forces were responsible for the attack. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the troops had no planned missions to the region on Friday.
- Attack on the train station in Kramatorsk: PHOTOS
- European Council, USA: See repercussions of Kramatorsk train station attack
Kyrylenko also said that Russia used cluster bombs, ammunition banned in 2008 by a United Nations (UN) convention that drops several mini-bombs in the affected region, spreading the explosions to various sides at high speed.
Russia, however, is not a signatory to the UN treaty banning the bomb.
Wreckage of one of the missiles that Zelensky said hit the train station in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine — Photo: Zelensky/Telegram
Separatist leaders in the Donetsk region have claimed the missiles were “a provocation by Ukraine”, which Kiev denies.
Attack on a train station leaves dozens dead in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine (Photo: Pavlo Kyrylenko/Twitter)
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky blamed Russia for the attack on “thousands of peaceful Ukrainians waiting to be evacuated from the area”. Kiev also claimed that the bombings of civilians were intentional.
“The non-human Russians do not abandon their methods. Without the strength or courage to stand up to our troops on the battlefield, they are cynically destroying the civilian population. This is diabolical and has no limits. And if not punished, Russia will never stop,” he declared.
Since the beginning of the week, Ukraine and NATO have said that Moscow is preparing a new wave of bombings in the east and south of the country.
- Video shows destruction in Yahidne, northern Ukraine
- With the help of volunteers, bombed zoo in Ukraine gives up on euthanizing animals