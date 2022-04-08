Dedication to promoting quality of life: get to know Unimed Saúde | Unimed Londrina Advertising Special

Thinking about the importance of information to guarantee the necessary prevention and bring more health and comfort to the lives of its customers, Unimed Londrina has a preventive medicine service called Unimed Health.

Totally focused on the quality of life and well-being of Unimed customers, the service has multidisciplinary activities for patients with a chronic disease and who are following up with nursing.

The work is directed by nurses according to the needs of each patient. All services are free and exclusive to cooperative customers, from babies to the elderly. To participate in the programs, the Unimed Saúde team performs a screening to identify the client’s eligibility for participation according to each program.

The activities are developed by qualified professionals in the areas of nursing, nutrition, physical education, psychology, social work, among others. This multi-professional team guarantees comprehensive care for the physical and emotional health of clients.

It is part of the programs and courses of Unimed Saúde: Chronic Disease Monitoring Program, Breastfeeding Program, Tobacco Free Program, Chronic Lung Disease Prevention Program, Physical Activity Program and Alcoholism Cessation Program, in addition to educational groups for healthy eating, Caregivers, Memory Workshop, Conversation Map in Diabetes and Conversation Map for Hypertensive.

