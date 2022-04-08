Doctors remove 800 grams of hair from child’s stomach in India – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Doctors remove 800 grams of hair from a child’s stomach (Photo: Getty Images)

a doctor of Ahmedabadda Civil Hospital located in the city of Gujarat, India, was surprised to perform surgery on a 9-year-old child. Is that during the procedure 800g of hair were found in the stomach of Nancy Yadav.

According to India Today, the girl had been complaining of pain for a year, however, no doctor was able to make the correct diagnosis. Her father, Suryakant Yadavaccompanied the girl in the saga through several hospitals.

Until after going through the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and performing a batch of tests, doctors informed the girl’s family that there was a tumor in her abdomen. But after undergoing a more meticulous procedure, the diagnosis changed and she was referred for surgery.

The doctor responsible for the surgery, Jayshree Ramji, diagnosed Nancy with Rapunzel syndrome, characterized by the irresistible urge to pull out her own hair and ingest it. “Many girls are in the habit of eating hair. It’s called Trichobezoar. After operating on the girl, we found a tuft of wires in her abdomen.

After the successful surgery, the girl is doing well and was referred for treatment. “We also did psychiatric counseling so that in the future she doesn’t eat her hair again. The girl is safe now.”

