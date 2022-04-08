Dog skewer? Woman swallows animal tracking chip at street barbecue – Metro World News Brasil

Just imagine: You’re walking down the street and all of a sudden you get that little urge to eat a barbecue on a skewer. After buying your meat on a stick, you ingest the food and satisfy the hunger of the moment. Until then, all good!

What if, perchance, there is a dog tracking chip inside the skewer, with the possibility that you have swallowed it? Sounds a little too specific, doesn’t it? This is what happened to a woman from Chile. Information is from the BioBioChile portal.

The case was reported by councilor Michelle Tabilo to the municipal council of the Estación Central commune, indicating that her neighbor had swallowed a dog tracking chip.

According to the councilor, this would have happened after the woman had consumed an antiucho (meat prepared with pieces of beef heart) on the street.

By ingesting the meat with the chip inside, the woman had her health affected.

The complaint of the case of ingestion of the microchip

The City Council became aware of what happened this Tuesday (5), ratified by a statement that Michelle Tabilo published on her social networks, saying:

“Dear neighbors: yesterday (…) I reported the case of a neighbor who consumed an anticucho on the street; She arrived at the hospital with an upset stomach and unfortunately had a puppy chip in her stomach.”

After the statement, the municipality reinforced, calling for the non-consumption of street products, in addition to the responsible ownership of pets. The councilor claimed to have requested a “surveillance of food in the illegal trade”, so that cases like this do not affect residents of the commune again.

The National Registry of Responsible Ownership of Company Pets reported that it provides the identification service for domestic dogs and cats, in case the tracking chip is lost.

The identified microchip is described as a small capsule, the same size as a grain of rice.