A drunk and unlicensed driver caused extensive damage to a house in Australia. The 25-year-old woman, who has not been identified, lost control of the vehicle when she crashed into a wall and threw her car into a swimming pool.

Car fell into swimming pool

In a video that circulates on the web, it is possible to observe the desperation of some people present to save the young woman as the car sank. In the images, it is possible to observe the wall being broken due to the impact of the vehicle when it falls into the water. In the next moment, two men jump into the water with pieces of stone to break the windows and rescue the woman. You can still see her being taken out of the car that is still in the water.

MUST WATCH: Incredible CCTV shows the moment a driver plowed through the fence of a Thornlie property, landing in the swimming pool. The neighbors came to the woman’s rescue, smashing the window of the vehicle open with a brick to pull her out. #9News pic.twitter.com/nFv602IJP5 — 9News Perth (@9NewsPerth) April 6, 2022

The girl suffered only minor injuries.

In an interview with local news channel 7 News, she admitted that she had been drinking alcohol and that she was over the limit. “Just don’t do what I did. Do not drink and drive”.

Read more HERE