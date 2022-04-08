Eating avocado twice a week can reduce heart disease

Eating avocados at least twice a week, and replacing foods that contain fat, such as butter, cheese, or processed meats, can help reduce your risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

This is what a research from the University of Harvard, in the United States, indicates.

According to the study, participants who ate at least two servings of avocados a week had a 16% lower risk of cardiovascular disease and a 21% lower risk of coronary heart disease, compared with those who never or rarely ate avocados.

The researchers believe this is the first large prospective study to support the positive association between higher avocado consumption and lower cardiovascular events such as coronary heart disease and stroke.

“Our study provides further evidence that the intake of plant-based unsaturated fats can improve the quality of the diet and is an important component in the prevention of cardiovascular disease,” said Lorena S. Pacheco, lead author of the study and researcher in the department of nutrition. from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, United States.

The Powers of Avocado

Avocados are rich in dietary fiber, unsaturated fats, especially monounsaturated fats (healthy fats), and other favorable components that have been linked to good cardiovascular health.

In previous research, avocados were found to have a positive impact on cardiovascular risk factors, including high cholesterol.

“These are particularly notable findings as avocado consumption has increased sharply in the US over the past 20 years, according to US Department of Agriculture data.”

For 30 years, the researchers followed more than 68,000 women between the ages of 30 and 55, and more than 41,700 men between the ages of 40 and 75.

All study participants were free of cancer, coronary heart disease, and stroke at baseline and lived in the United States.

The researchers evaluated the diet of the participants and found that those who maintained avocado consumption regularly had fewer episodes of coronary heart disease and stroke, especially after the fourth year of research.

heart health

The study results also provide additional guidance for healthcare professionals to share.

For example, scientists suggest replacing certain spreads and foods that contain saturated fat, such as cheese and processed meats, with avocado.

The study is in line with the American Heart Association’s guidance for following the Mediterranean diet — an eating pattern focused on fruits, vegetables, grains, beans, fish and other healthy foods and plant-based fats such as olives, canola, sesame and others. non-tropical foods. oils.

“These findings are significant because a healthy eating pattern is the cornerstone of cardiovascular health, however, it can be difficult for many Americans to achieve and adhere to healthy eating patterns,” said Cheryl Anderson, president of the American Heart Council on Epidemiology and Prevention. Association.

“We desperately need strategies to improve the intake of healthy diets recommended by the AHA – such as the Mediterranean diet – rich in vegetables and fruits,” said Anderson, professor and dean of the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Sciences. . at the University of California at San Diego.

“While no food is the solution to a healthy diet routinely, this study is evidence that avocados have potential health benefits. This is promising because it is a popular, affordable, desirable, and easy food to include in the meals consumed by many Americans at home and in restaurants.”

With information from GNN