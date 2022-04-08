Even allies are worried about Lula’s health and recklessness

The PT denies it with all its strength, but even among PT allies, doubts about the health of Squid. In addition to not showing the vigor of other times, the former president, in the view of allies, has been reckless in political negotiations, imposing points of view without accepting opposing views, which ends up favoring opponents such as Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula is so sure that he will win the elections that he does not calculate his moves with prudence. In one week, he defended abortion, against an electorate of 60 million evangelicals, classified businessmen as “slavery elite” and even revealed himself to be uncomfortable with the suffering middle class that, in his view, despite all the torments in the country, “shows a higher standard of living”.

“We have a middle class that has a standard that it doesn’t have in Europe, which doesn’t have many places. People are more humble. Here in Latin America, the so-called middle class boasts a much higher standard of living than necessary. It is a pity that we are not born and we do not have a class. What is needed to survive. There is an element that has a limit that can satisfy me as a human being. I want a house, I want to get married, I want to have a car, I want to have a television, you don’t have to have one of each. A television is already good”, said the PT.