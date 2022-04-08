Everyone uses SUS: check out free and little-known services

The public health system is present in the routine of all Brazilians, even if we don’t know it.

By Thayná Schuquel, from Brasil de Fato – This Thursday, April 7, World Health Day is celebrated and it is necessary to reflect on the importance of the Unified Health System (SUS) – considered one of the best in the world. If you are Brazilian or live in Brazil, you must have used the services without even knowing it. This is because in addition to consultations, vaccines and even organ transplants, the public health system is used daily in the lives of Brazilians, even when they are users of private systems.

The world turned its eyes to SUS after the arrival of the coronavirus and many countries realized the importance of the public health system. Through the free service established in the country, thousands of Brazilians were cured of Covid-19 and vaccinated. Despite the efforts of professionals in the area, the sector still struggles for greater investments and government resources.

But, how does the SUS act in the lives of Brazilians without them knowing?

Vaccination stations and pharmacies

Thanks to the SUS, through the National Immunization Program (PNI), Brazilians have free access to the main vaccines. In addition, it is through the system that users can consult the maximum value of medicines in pharmacies and drugstores. Other more complex procedures such as chemotherapy and organ transplants are also offered.

markets and restaurants

It’s likely that you’ve never thought about it, but SUS is present in grocery shopping and going to restaurants. This is because the public health system, through the Health Surveillance, is responsible for the inspection and quality of food in commercial food establishments.

water system

The water that reaches the tap at home is also part of a SUS service. It needs to be distributed according to the potability standard established in current legislation, so that it becomes fit for consumption. In this context, the National Water Quality Surveillance Program for Human Consumption (Vigiagua), structured based on the principles of the public health system, plays a fundamental role.

The program acts on all forms of collective or individual water supply in urban and rural areas, public or private management, including intradomiciliary installations.

ports and airports

During travel, Brazilians also use the SUS. Through it, the Sanitary Surveillance monitors health standards, in addition to the adoption of preventive measures and control of outbreaks, epidemics and public health problems in ports and airports, ensuring the safety of the population.

Vet

Yes, SUS is also present when the pet is taken to the vet. Through the Undersecretariat of Surveillance, Sanitary Inspection and Control of Zoonoses (Subvisa), compliance with sanitary standards is verified in establishments.

The Health Surveillance of Zoonoses is also responsible for the immunization of animals; castration; pest control; prevention and control of urban and rural animal diseases; among other such actions.

Meditation

The SUS currently provides, through the National Policy on Integrative and Complementary Practices, 19 treatments that use therapeutic resources and are based on traditional knowledge, including meditation, yoga, homeopathy, traditional Chinese medicine, anthroposophic medicine, ayurveda medicine, music therapy and reiki. .

milk banks

Brazil has the largest network of milk banks in the world. According to the Ministry of Health, there are currently 221 human milk banks and 186 collection points in the country. Any lactating woman can donate milk, as long as she is healthy and is not taking any medication that interferes with breastfeeding.

gender transition

The SUS offers outpatient surgeries and procedures for patients who wish to undergo gender readjustment. Among the services are: reconstructive breast plastic surgery (including silicone implants), sex reassignment surgery, mastectomy surgery (breast removal) and thyroplasty surgery (voice timbre change).

copper IUD

The SUS provides the copper IUD, one of the most effective contraceptive methods. The public network also distributes in the UBSs: combined pill, emergency contraception, mini-pill, monthly and quarterly injectable contraceptives, diaphragm and female and male condoms.

Reconstructive surgeries for victims of violence

The public health system offers plastic surgery to repair sequelae and injuries resulting from acts of violence against women. Among them: reconstructive and reconstructive plastic surgery, genitourinary system surgery, breast surgery, ear reconstruction, surgical treatment of extensive lesions with loss of skin substance, cranial and craniofacial reconstruction, reconstruction of the lips, nose, jaw, jaw and gingiva and surgical treatment of recto-vaginal fistula.

