F1 game with NFTs closes suddenly and players lose investment

Games with NFT have become popular in recent years because they allow players to accumulate items and, at least in theory, resell them for cash.

But the dream of “getting paid to play” has turned into a nightmare for fans of F1 Delta Time, an officially licensed racing game in the world’s premier motorsport category. It simply took a lot of people by surprise when it closed on March 16th.

Players were only informed a day earlier. Even those who paid attention to the alert had little time to resell their NFTs and recover the amount invested. To the site Racefans, some players report that they had already spent more than US$ 300,000 on the game.

Respect transactions

F1 Delta Time allowed players to create teams and assemble cars from unique parts, as well as hire drivers. The idea was to create a winning set and, with the results, accumulate items that allowed improving the vehicle’s performance, called REEV. And they could be traded in the form of NFTs.

At its launch in 2019, transactions caught fire. The most expensive NFT sold that year was within this game: a $100,000 car.

According to a survey by the Kotaku website, however, that excitement died in the following years – in part because, according to specialized critics, the game wasn’t very good. The drop in negotiations may explain developer Animoca Brands’ decision to shut down the game – although the official excuse is that the F1 brand license has not been renewed.

It would come as no surprise, therefore, that players were carrying expensive items in their wallets when the game was suddenly shut down.

According to Animoca, players will not be left empty-handed. Those who own items from the late game will receive items from an ecosystem called REVV Motorsport, which groups NFT games from other motorsport categories, such as MotoGP Ignition and Formula E: High Voltage.

But this in itself creates another problem: because these are less popular games than F1 Delta Time, it is quite likely that players will end up having to trade items that are much less valuable than they had, in an environment with few interested in buying them. .