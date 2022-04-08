Fast processor and camera without night mode: new iPhone arrives in Brazil – 04/08/2022

A new Apple cell phone goes on sale in Brazil this Friday (8): the iPhone SE 3rd generation, created to be an affordable version among the brand’s smartphones. Costing from R$4,199, the launch is the cheapest in the company’s current portfolio.

To maintain the price value, the SE line takes some advanced features used in more expensive brothers (such as the processor and 5G) and gives up others (such as design and facial recognition). Therefore, the launch has an old iPhone look, with a physical button on the front and small screen.

tilt he already has the device in hand and now tells us what’s new and our first impressions.

The model can be purchased in Red (red), Stellar (looks like a pearl) and Midnight (black) colors. Prices are:

64 GB – BRL 4,199

128 GB – BRL 4,699

256 GB – BRL 5,699

2022 iPhone SE colors Image: Disclosure/Apple

All the same but different

The new iPhone was presented on March 8th — along with two new colors from the 13 line, new iPad Air and new generation of desktops.

This year’s model is the third in the line, which was first launched in 2016. The second edition came only in 2020.

iPhone SE 3rd generation (released 2022) vs iPhone SE 2nd generation (black; released 2020) Image: Tilt

In terms of looks, this year’s and its predecessor are the same. It’s easy to confuse the two. Same height, width, thickness. Only the weight of the youngest is 4 grams less (something imperceptible).

The SE 2022 kept the body of the iPhone 8 from 2017. A single main camera is also present on the back of the phone. The good thing about it being compact is that it’s very comfortable to hold for those with small hands. And it fits in your pants pocket easily.

The screen remains LCD with 4.7 inches (11.9 cm diagonally). The top and bottom edges remain larger than recent iPhones with their “endless” screens. The resolution is also the same: 1,334x 750 pixels.

iPhone SE 2022: Home button detail Image: Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt

However, the display has become more resistant against drops. The glass used in the launch is the same present in the iPhone 13 line, launched in September last year.

It’s a positive point, but beware of risks. On the fourth day of use, the tested iPhone already had small scratches on one of the sides. If you are going to buy the launch, already invest in protective film and safety cover.

In terms of usability, I confess that I struggled to get used to using a phone with a small screen. You can configure the letters to be larger or smaller. But what really caught me was typing messages on the smaller keyboard.

Also, I forgot several times that I had to press a button to unlock the screen, confirm app downloads, navigate some menus, etc. At times, I found myself distracted by sliding my finger on the panel waiting for commands that would never be executed.

iPhone SE 2022: cell phone has a 12 MP main camera Image: Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt

cameras

This year, Apple integrated the image processing system seen in more advanced models. The higher quality of photos compared to the 2020 SE is significant.

The 3rd generation SE has Deep Fusion artificial intelligence technology, which adjusts the contrasts of photos according to the environment. The algorithm works on the main and selfie camera.

iPhone SE 3rd generation: photos from Apple’s cell phone

1 / 8 2022 iPhone SE has a 4.7-inch screen Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt two / 8 iPhone SE 2022 kept the physical button to unlock the screen Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt 3 / 8 iPhone SE 2022: Photo taken with the main camera Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt 4 / 8 iPhone SE 2022: Maximum zoom from the phone’s single camera Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt 5 / 8 iPhone SE 2022: Photo taken with main camera at 50% zoom Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt 6 / 8 iPhone SE 2022: Details of objects in artificially lit environment Guilherme Tagiaroli/Tilt 7 / 8 iPhone SE 2022: Selfie with portrait mode on (background blur) Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt 8 / 8 iPhone SE 2022: selfie Bruna Souza Cruz/Tilt

The cell phone also offers a variety of photographic style options, which allow you to customize the way the cell phone processes the colors captured by the camera. You can choose between warmer or cooler tones, for example. Once set, the phone will use the modification as the default for photos taken from there.

The downside is that the phone does not have a night mode, which is present in several competitors in this price range. The feature for photos taken in low-light environments has already become popular. Apple itself did a good job with the more expensive models. It is a pity that the “cheap” version does not have this function.

Performance

The iPhone SE 3rd generation works with Apple’s A15 Bionic processor, the same one present in line 13, from 2021. It is 1.8x faster than the iPhone 8, for example. The chip has 4 cores, and promises high performance in games.

Using the device for a week for day-to-day functions (social networks, video and music streaming, internet, calls and image editing) is nothing to talk about. It didn’t freeze, it didn’t get too hot. Applications flowed very well on first impressions.

Drums

Apple has improved the battery compared to the old version. Now, the promise is that the cell phone can withstand 15 hours of direct video playback or 10 hours of video streaming. The 2nd generation of the device manages to reach 13 hours and 8 hours in the same topics, respectively.

Over the course of a week, the phone’s battery lasted a day and a half with less intensive use, and most of the time on the Wi-Fi connection. Consumption was once faster using the mobile internet.

In one of the initial tests, the cell phone was able to run 4h35 minutes of video displayed via Google Photos (in loop).

One impression I had is that the battery percentage does not drop quickly when the cell phone is “at rest”. That is, when it is not used, especially with active wi-fi connection. Something I’ve seen happen on other smartphones (the 2020 one, inclusive).

Worth the investment?

The iPhone SE 3rd generation, in fact, has a more attractive value considering the brand. Compared to older Apple phones, it has the advantage of running iOS 15, the latest operating system. This guarantees the model a longer useful life, as it will receive updates for another seven years — if the manufacturer does not change what it usually does.

The problem is that paying R$4,199 for a 64GB phone doesn’t seem like a good deal to me anymore. Even more considering that the consumer will keep the phone for several years. That storage space will fill up quickly. Applications nowadays consume more memory. Not to mention photos, videos, documents.

If you really want to buy a new Apple phone, I would recommend going two ways: