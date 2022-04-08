Former Peñarol Striker Convicted of Arms Trafficking in Uruguay | international football

The justice of Uruguay sentenced this Thursday to one year and two months of house arrest for arms trafficking striker Nicolás Schiappasasse, 23 years old. He is a former player for Peñarol and still has a contract until June 2023 with Sassuolo, from Italy.
Schiappacasse was considered “criminally responsible for the repeated offenses of trafficking in firearms and ammunition”, according to the communication director of the Uruguayan Prosecutor’s Office, Javier Benech, told the press.
Video from January when Schiappacasse was arrested
The player has already served two months and 12 days of his sentence since he was taken into custody on January 28. Starting this Thursday, he will have to serve six months of house arrest, with authorization to train and play for El Tanque Sisley de Montevideo, which currently does not participate in any professional league.
After this period, the player will have to report to a police station once a week for another six months to provide community service.
“He is expressly prohibited from participating in any kind of sporting event, except as a member of the cast to participate in the games,” Benech explained.
Schiappacasse was arrested in January and had a 9mm pistol seized when driving on a highway on the way to the city of Maldonado, close to Punta del Este, to watch as a fan a classic friendly between Peñarol and Nacional (see in the video).
Nicolás Schiappacasse was featured in Uruguay’s youth teams, but did not get a spotlight in the professional – Photo: Disclosure / AUF
When the police questioned the purpose of the weapon, which was loaded and hidden under his clothes, he said it was for members of a Peñarol’s barra brava crowd.
According to the Prosecutor’s investigation, “on repeated occasions” the player “acquired firearms and ammunition without proper authorization”.
Schiappacasse emerged as a jewel of River Plate-URU between 2015 and 2016 and was soon sold to Atlético de Madrid, where he did not even play for the professional team. The striker went through Rayo Majadahonda, Parma, Famalicão, Sassuolo and, finally, at Peñarol, where he played his last official match, in May of last year.