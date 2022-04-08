Future of Covid vaccines: US prepares adaptation plan

To define the next course of vaccination against covid-19, health authorities in the United States met last Wednesday (6). The meeting did not generate concrete results, but it begins to solidify the idea that doses of the immunizing agent should be distributed annually and, most likely, will be adapted to the variants in circulation.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) were present at the vaccine meeting. After the meeting, Eric Rubin, editor-in-chief of a scientific journal and part of the board, commented that this “was a good opportunity to show how complex decision-making will be going forward”, during an interview with CNN.

US discusses how the vaccine booster doses will be in the future against covid (Image: Reproduction / FabrikaPhoto / Envato)

“Right now, we don’t have a good idea of ​​what the next-generation vaccine will look like,” Rubin said. However, questions about the possible existence of new doses is no longer part of the debate, but reality. The challenge will be to predict which new strains of Covid will emerge and how vaccines will be developed.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Now, FDA committee members are expected to meet again between June and August. The idea will be to define how the booster doses against covid-19 will be for the winter season.

Adapted vaccines against covid

“There should be some thought about a collaborative plan — and this is moving forward — that includes manufacturers, the FDA and other public health agencies,” Jerry Weir, of the FDA’s Office of Vaccine Research and Review, told the advisory committee.

In summary, “The FDA and VRBPAC would review the epidemiology of circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants in the US, the efficacy of available vaccines in use, and the available clinical data and issues surrounding the manufacture of modified vaccines, in order to determine whether to recommend an up-to-date vaccine for use,” explained Weir of a possible development model.

“These plans must be developed to respond to any emerging variant that escapes the protection provided by currently available vaccines.”

Model: flu vaccine

On the other hand, experts indicate that a model similar to the development of the annual immunizing agent against influenza (influenza) should be adopted. “It might be better to have a unified approach with a selection of strains or a selection of variants, just like we do for the flu,” argued Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biological Assessment and Research.

As the next generation of immunizations is discussed, it is worth remembering that last week the FDA authorized the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for all people aged 50 and over, regardless of any comorbidity. In Brazil, the Ministry of Health guides the application of the extra dose in the elderly over 80 years and some states already immunize those who are 60 years of age or older.

Source: CNN