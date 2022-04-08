Galaxy 13.5 billion light-years away may be the most distant ever found

Galaxy HD1 is the newest candidate for the most distant astronomical object ever detected. It is about 13.5 billion light-years away and the discovery was made by researchers at the Harvard & Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, along with other astronomers, who are now speculating whether the galaxy is forming new stars at very high speed, or contains an active black hole, with 100 million solar masses, at its center.

The authors of the study noted that the galaxy is extremely bright in ultraviolet light, which suggests that energetic processes are taking place there. “Answering questions about the nature of such a distant source can be challenging,” notes Fabio Pacucci, lead author of one of the studies describing the discovery. Initially, they considered that the HD1 galaxy might have a high rate of star formation.

The red object, which appears highlighted in the image detail, is the HD1 galaxy (Image: Reproduction/Harikane et al.)

However, when calculating how many stars were forming there, the results showed that the galaxy would be forming more than 100 stars per year, a rate equivalent to 10 times more than expected for galaxies of the type. So they began to suspect that perhaps HD1 is not forming ordinary stars.

Pacuci explains that the first population of stars formed in the universe was more massive, luminous and hotter than modern stars. “If we consider that those produced in HD1 are these first [ou estrelas de População III], so its properties can be explained more easily,” he said. “In fact, Population III stars are able to produce more ultraviolet light than ordinary stars, which may explain the extreme ultraviolet luminosity of HD1,” he concluded.

On the other hand, a supermassive black hole may also be responsible for the observed luminosity. As the object swallows large amounts of gas, the region around it can emit highly energetic photons — and if so, this may be the oldest supermassive black hole ever identified, observed much closer to the Big Bang than the object. which currently holds this title.

How the HD1 galaxy was discovered

Observing such a distant object is not an easy task. It took more than 1,200 hours of data from observations conducted by the Subaru, VISTA, UK Infrared Telescope and the Spitzer Space Telescope to find it. “It was hard work to find HD1 among more than 700,000 objects,” reports Yuichi Harikane, an assistant professor at the University of Tokyo who identified the galaxy.

Schematic depicting candidas to primordial galaxies, along with the formation of the universe (Image: Reproduction/Harikane et al., NASA, EST and P. Oesch/Yale)

He says that the reddish color of HD1 matched the characteristics expected for a galaxy 13.5 billion years ago. Then follow-up observations made with the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) telescope, which confirmed its distance. In the future, the James Webb telescope will be able to perform new observations of HD1.

If the calculations are correct, the HD1 could break a new record. “If spectroscopy observations confirm the exact distance, HD1 will be the most distant galaxy ever recorded, 100 million light-years further away than GN-Z11,” said Harikane. The galaxy was selected as one of the objects for observations during the first Webb cycle.

The articles with the results of the study were accepted for publication in the journals The Astrophysical Journal and Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, and you can access them in the arXiv online repository, without peer review.

Source: arXiv(1, 2); Via: Center for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian, University of Tokyo